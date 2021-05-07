NAU Roundup: Arnson named FCS Punter of the Year

A finalist in the award's inaugural year during the 2019 season, Northern Arizona senior DJ Arnson was named the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council on Friday.
One of 22 candidates on the preseason watch list released in August of 2020, Arnson earned the award for his performance during the 2021 spring season.
Capping off the abbreviated season on a high note, Arnson earned the Big Sky's ROOT SPORTS Special Teams Player of the Week in Northern Arizona's season finale against Idaho, a 19-9 victory. A pair of punts pinned the Vandals inside their own 2-yard line, including an 82-yard punt that covered 53 yards in the air before rolling 29 yards where the Lumberjacks downed the ball.
The 82-yard punt trails only Bob Martin's 84-yard mark from 1975 on Northern Arizona's all-time list while also breaking Terry Belden's Walkup Skydome record of 81 yards. Arnson's kick was the longest in the FCS since the 2017-18 season.
Of Arnson's 25 punts over the spring, 14 landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and 12 had fair catches. Just one kick landed in the end zone for a touchback, and opponents only returned three of the 25 for a total of 27 yards.
Finishing the season with a 43.96-yard punting average, Arnson remains the FCS's active leader in career punt average at 44.2 yards. He will enter the fall season 1,854 yards away from the Lumberjacks' career record for punting yardage.
Arnson's honor was determined by the FCS Punter of the Year Award national voting body, consisting of FCS sports information directors as well as national sports writers. The Augusta Sports Council, also home to the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the top punter in the FBS, created the FCS Punter of the Year Award in 2019 to honor the best collegiate punter playing in the subdivision.
Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average.
Women's tennis
Just a few hours after the Big Sky Conference announced she had won both freshman of the year and MVP honors, Lumberjacks freshman Gina Dittmann showed just how impressive she can be on the court.
Taking the first set of her match against Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey with a score of 6-2, Dittmann registered the first singles set ever won by a Lumberjack at the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Malibu, California. The freshman's match on court one against the nation's 77th-ranked player went unfinished, with the Waves clinching a 4-0 team victory in the first round.
Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland opened the day with an impressive performance in doubles, battling back from a 2-0 deficit at No. 1 against Lahey and Lisa Zaar to even the match at 4-4 before the Waves clinched on the other two courts.
Dittmann and Elinor Beazley battled back from a 3-0 deficit themselves to even their match at No. 2, breaking serve twice and holding on Dittman's serve. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda and Taisiya Pachkaleva bounced back, though, clinching the doubles point with a run of three straight games.
While the Waves took an early lead on a handful of courts, Dittmann and Bland battled at the top two spots in the lineup.
The nation's No. 1-ranked player for much of the abbreviated 2019-20 season, and preseason No. 1 entering the 2020-21 campaign, Lahey struggled for much of her match against NAU's impressive freshman.
Dittmann took a quick 2-0 lead in the first set before Lahey won on serve to cut it back to 2-1. With Dittmann at the service line and a deciding 40-40 point, Lahey evened up the set with a win, though it would be her last in the opener.
After breaking back to maintain the lead in the set, Dittmann rolled to a 6-0 victory on serve and broke Lahey again to take a commanding 5-2 lead. During the stretch, Dittmann put together a run of nine straight points as she eventually extended her streak of sets won to 23, dating back to late February.
Dittmann closed out the set victory battling back from a 40-15 deficit on serve, winning 6-2. The freshman opened her second set with yet another victory before Lahey rolled off three straight of her own. Dittmann's day came to an end after winning another break point, trailing 3-2 as her match at No. 1 went unfinished.
The Lumberjacks ended the season with a 14-5 record overall, an 18-match win streak in Flagstaff and 17 straight victories against Big Sky Conference opponents.
Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz, meanwhile, earned her second consecutive Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year award following Northern Arizona's conference championship run. Millard earned first-team honors in doubles for the third straight season.
Millard was also named one of six first-team singles honorees, alongside Dittmann and Bland. Bland earned first-team doubles honors for her play alongside Millard, while Dittmann and Beazley landed on the All-Big Sky Honorable Mention list in doubles as well.
Freshman Ava Neyestani also earned her first career Big Sky honors, landing on the second team.
Bland, Dittmann and Millard's inclusion together on the first team marked the first time one Big Sky school earned a trio of first-team honors since the 2014 season. The last time Northern Arizona had three players on the first team was in 2008, when the conference did not award singles and doubles separately.
Millard's two honors give her five for her career, placing the senior in a tie for second in school history with Chiara Tomasetti and behind Hanneke Lodewijks' seven. Winning Big Sky Player of the Week twice this season, Millard moved up to sixth all-time on the Lumberjacks' No. 3 singles list while also breaking into the program's top 10 for No. 1 doubles wins and overall doubles victories.
Dittmann's MVP award also made it back-to-back MVP winners for Northern Arizona, with Tomasetti earning the honor in 2019. She joined Yvonne de Waal (2002), Vickie Gunnarsson (1999) and Yael Stuart (1998).
The freshman's lone loss came to Arizona State's Ilze Hattingh, who ranked No. 37 nationally at the time of their meeting. Dittman dropped just two regular sets all season. She lost a ten-point tiebreaker to Hattingh, as well. Dittmann was pushed to a third set by Wyoming's Maria Oreshkina and beat No. 70 Klara Kosan in straight sets for her first career victory over a ranked opponent.
All six players in Northern Arizona's current lineup have earned an All-Conference honor during their careers.
Men's tennis
Having already earned a second consecutive Big Sky Conference title last weekend in Phoenix, Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz also repeated as coach of the year in the conference while five Lumberjacks earned All-Big Sky honors.
Senior Eban Straker-Meads landed on the first team for singles following his 5-6 overall record, which included a pair of victories against conference opponents. Senior Chris Steele and junior Facundo Tumosa joined Straker-Meads with singles honors, the former landing on the second team and the latter named an honorable mention. Steele finished the season 7-7 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky, and Tumosa recorded a 5-6 record in singles play.
These awards mark the second conference honor of the players' careers, with Steele named All-Big Sky Second Team in doubles during the 2019 season, and Tumosa the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in addition to his All-Big Sky Second Team honor in singles play.
Bogusz earned coach of the year once again, having done so during the Lumberjacks' record-breaking 2019 season. Bogusz is the first Lumberjacks head coach to win multiple coach of the year awards from the Big Sky.