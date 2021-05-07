NAU Roundup: Arnson named FCS Punter of the Year

Dittmann and Elinor Beazley battled back from a 3-0 deficit themselves to even their match at No. 2, breaking serve twice and holding on Dittman's serve. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda and Taisiya Pachkaleva bounced back, though, clinching the doubles point with a run of three straight games.

While the Waves took an early lead on a handful of courts, Dittmann and Bland battled at the top two spots in the lineup.

The nation's No. 1-ranked player for much of the abbreviated 2019-20 season, and preseason No. 1 entering the 2020-21 campaign, Lahey struggled for much of her match against NAU's impressive freshman.

Dittmann took a quick 2-0 lead in the first set before Lahey won on serve to cut it back to 2-1. With Dittmann at the service line and a deciding 40-40 point, Lahey evened up the set with a win, though it would be her last in the opener.

After breaking back to maintain the lead in the set, Dittmann rolled to a 6-0 victory on serve and broke Lahey again to take a commanding 5-2 lead. During the stretch, Dittmann put together a run of nine straight points as she eventually extended her streak of sets won to 23, dating back to late February.