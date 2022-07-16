NAU ROUNDUP: Andersen moves on in hammer throw

Entering the 2022 World Athletics Championships with the world's best hammer throw this year, former Northern Arizona University athlete Brooke Andersen needed just one attempt to secure her place in the Sunday final.

Andersen threw Friday afternoon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, hitting 74.37 meters on her first attempt of three to begin the championships. With marks of 73.50m guaranteeing athletes a place in the final round, Andersen opted out of her final two throws.

The throw ranked second overall entering the finals, with fellow Team USA member Janee Kassanavoid sitting atop the qualifying rankings with a throw of 74.46m, also achieved on her opening attempt. Kassanavoid ranks third in the world this season and second to only Andersen among those competing at Worlds.

Just four throwers hit the automatic mark to move on to the finals, with the next eight top scores advancing to the final consisting of 12 throwers. All three American throwers advanced to the finals, with Annette Nneka Echikunwoke taking fifth at 72.60m.

Andersen's final is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. on Sunday.

On the men's side of the hammer throw, Andersen's former teammate Adam Keenan just missed qualifying for his final.

Throwing 74.38m on his opening throw, Keenan improved to 74.44m with his second attempt. The throw placed Keenan sixth in his qualifying group just on the bubble to enter the final round. However, seven throwers beat Keenan's mark in the group as Team USA's Alex Young just edged him with a 74.67m mark on his opening throw to take the 12th and final place of the medal round. Chile's Humberto Mansilla jumped into 11th and past Keenan on his final throw of the day. Sitting at 74.39 meters after two attempts, Mansilla reached 75.33m on his last attempt to beat Keenan's 74.44m throw.

Keenan, Canada's national champion in hammer throw for the past five years, will now prepare to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games set to begin in England at the end of July.