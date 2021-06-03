NAU Roundup: Amerson named Hall of Fame candidate

Northern Arizona Athletics Hall of Famer Archie Amerson was selected as one of 99 divisional player candidates for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday morning.

Amerson, the 1996 Walter Payton Award winner, set Northern Arizona's single-season record for rushing yards (2,079) and rushing touchdowns (25) during his award-winning season. He also owns the FCS and Lumberjacks' single-game record for rushing touchdowns thanks to his seven scores against Weber State on Oct. 5, 1996. He was inducted into the NAU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

The San Diego native was an All-America selection in 1996 and led the Lumberjacks to their first-ever NCAA Division I-AA playoff berth during a season that saw the Lumberjacks lead the nation with an average of 523.7 yards of total offense and 43 points per contest.

Amerson went on to play in the Canadian Football League from 1997 to 2004, finishing with a total of 122 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and one game for the Toronto Argonauts. He racked up a total of 6,298 receiving yards and caught 37 touchdown passes, while adding 1,654 rushing yards and eight ground scores over his eight seasons in the CFL.