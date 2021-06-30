NAU Roundup: Alumna Brooke Anderson qualifies for Tokyo

The Lumberjacks will host the Thunderbirds on Oct. 16 in Flagstaff, the third meeting between the programs during the calendar year and the fourth game between the two in the span of 13 games for Northern Arizona.

Lumberjack quarterback Keondre Wudtee hit Coleman Owen for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired on Feb. 27, bringing the Grand Canyon Trophy back to Northern Arizona. Facing off for the second time in 2021 on April 10, the Lumberjacks battled back from a 14-0 deficit to score 28 straight points and retain the trophy heading into the fall. The victory was Northern Arizona's first in Cedar City, Utah since 2013 and snapped a streak of four straight home victories for teams in the rivalry.

Leading the all-time series 15-10, the Lumberjacks first faced the Thunderbirds in 1982 when Southern Utah was a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. During the nearly 40-year history between the programs, the Thunderbirds have faced the Lumberjacks while members of five different conferences. In addition to the RMAC and Big Sky, Northern Arizona faced Southern Utah when it was in the Western Football Conference, the American West Conference and Great West Conference as well as its time as a FCS Independent.

The upcoming fall meeting is currently the final time the two teams will meet until the new series begins in 2028 following Southern Utah's move to the WAC.

