NAU ROUNDUP: Alan Berrios named head soccer coach

Northern Arizona University has hired former associate head coach Alan Berrios as the newest head coach of the women's soccer team, Mike Marlow, the school's vice president for intercollegiate athletics, announced on Tuesday.

Berrios is the fourth head coach in Lumberjacks soccer history.

"The accomplishments of NAU soccer during Alan's time as interim head coach certainly speak volumes of his readiness to assume the permanent role as head coach," Marlow said. "He took over a team that was struggling, and, with a renewed sense of belief among the student-athletes, won both the regular-season and conference tournament championship."

Berrios served as the associated head coach for the program for two seasons, playing a vital role in the team improving from a 6-3 Big Sky Conference record in 2021 to the Lumberjacks' best conference record in program history of 7-1 in 2022.

Berrios stepped into the interim job just ahead of Big Sky play, and the memorable season earned him Coach of the Year as voted on by head coaches across the conference.

The team won the Big Sky regular season championship and the tournament championship, receiving an automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

Berrios coached seven players who eventually landed on the All-Conference teams this season alongside assistant coach Chris Campbell, with three players on the first team, one on the second team and three honorable mention players. The Lumberjacks also named six players to the All-Tournament team, highlighted by Trinity Corcoran's MVP honors.

"It is an absolute honor to be named the next head coach at Northern Arizona University," Berrios said. " ... It is a privilege to be part of an institution and program that is committed to excellence both on and off the field."

Berrios returned to Northern Arizona after spending the 2020 season at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, where he guided the Fire to a 17-2-1 record. The Fire won the Sun Conference regular-season title and the tournament title, beating the top-ranked team in the country twice and earning an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships.

"I would also like to thank the players, coaching staff and support staff. They have made this journey a memorable one, and I will forever be grateful to them. Coaching at NAU is a dream come true. My wife and I are incredibly excited and thankful for the opportunity to continue our journey at a university that we respect and in a town we love," Berrios said. "Lastly, I would like to thank my wife, Suzi, our kids, my parents, our family, and the many mentors who have given me the opportunity to learn, grow, and coach the game I have loved for so many years."