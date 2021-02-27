NAU Roundup: After 1-week off due to COVID-19, volleyball set to host Southern Utah

"We spent a decent amount of time working on our doubles and adjusting some small things we saw we could improve upon in our last match," Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. "I feel like we are a better team than two weeks ago as long as we can transition it to playing under pressure."

While Bogusz has already faced Wyoming, where she spent five seasons as an assistant coach, twice while coaching at NAU, it will be the first time assistant coach Christa Gecheva sees her alma mater as a Lumberjack. Playing for the Cowgirls from 2011 to 2015, and coaching for a pair of seasons in the years following, Gecheva spent many years with Wyoming's program, including her time playing for both Ewa and Maciej Bogusz.

"I know Christa will be very excited to see their head coach (Dean Clower), we all remain good friends," Bogusz said. "On the court, we hope to get a win here at home as last time when they visited NAU."