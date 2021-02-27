NAU Roundup: After 1-week off due to COVID-19, volleyball set to host Southern Utah

The Northern Arizona volleyball team, after a one-week hiatus, hosts Southern Utah on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. in its return to the court.
Both matches versus the Thunderbirds will stream on Pluto TV channel 1058.
The Lumberjacks had their weekend road trip to Idaho last week canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the NAU program. After the cancellation, NAU will now play two consecutive weekends in the Rolle Activity Center, beginning with the Southern Utah series, with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Two weeks ago, NAU defeated Eastern Washington twice in as many days to improve to 6-2 on the season. Going into the weekend, NAU is tied for second in the conference with Montana State behind undefeated Weber State, which the Lumberjacks will host in Flagstaff next weekend. Northern Colorado, currently 7-3 and resides in fourth in the Big Sky, is NAU's final opponent of the regular season.
Sophomore Taylor Jacobsen continues to lead the Lumberjacks in kills with 4.13 per set after totaling 29 across the two wins over Eastern Washington. Hitting .319 for the season, Jacobsen has posted seven double-digit kill matches through the first half of the spring 2021 season and also leads the team with five double-doubles.
The second-year outside hitter has been complemented offensively by senior Heaven Harris, who needs just four kills to reach 1,000 for her career. Harris is second on the team behind Jacobsen with 2.65 kills per set, while freshman Lyla Hollis and junior Ryann Davis are third and fourth respectively with 1.84 and 1.74 per set.
While NAU ranks second in the conference in hitting at .228 and third in kills with 12.04 per set, the Lumberjacks' blocking saw an uptick two weeks ago averaging 2.14 per set in their weekend sweep of the Eagles. Freshman Savannah Bloom tallied an NAU high seven blocks in the second match on Feb. 15 and leads the team with 0.89 blocks per set. Sophomore Neche Newton has totaled a team-best 26 blocks this season and is the only player to log a rejection in each of the eight matches so far.
At the service line, the Lumberjacks rank 28th nationally with 1.97 aces per set and 45th with 61 total aces. Hollis ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 0.39 aces per set.
Southern Utah notched a couple of wins last weekend at home versus Portland State, dispatching the Vikings in four sets on Sunday before rolling to a three-set sweep on Monday. The two victories over Portland State evened the Thunderbirds' Big Sky record to 4-4, as Southern Utah is 4-5 overall with a nonconference loss to Dixie State also on the team's spring ledger.
Women's tennis
After a week away from play, the Lumberjacks (3-3) return to their home courts at the Aquatic and Tennis Complex looking to extend their home win streak.
Now at 13 wins in a row dating back to February 2019, the streak will be put to the test against a Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3) team coming off of a 4-3 victory against the Creighton Bluejays in Omaha a week ago. After losing the doubles point to start their match, the Cowgirls rattled off wins at No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 to pull out the team victory. Tied at 3-3 with court 3 into a third set, Wyoming's Sophie Zehender closed out the day with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win.
"We spent a decent amount of time working on our doubles and adjusting some small things we saw we could improve upon in our last match," Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. "I feel like we are a better team than two weeks ago as long as we can transition it to playing under pressure."
While Bogusz has already faced Wyoming, where she spent five seasons as an assistant coach, twice while coaching at NAU, it will be the first time assistant coach Christa Gecheva sees her alma mater as a Lumberjack. Playing for the Cowgirls from 2011 to 2015, and coaching for a pair of seasons in the years following, Gecheva spent many years with Wyoming's program, including her time playing for both Ewa and Maciej Bogusz.
"I know Christa will be very excited to see their head coach (Dean Clower), we all remain good friends," Bogusz said. "On the court, we hope to get a win here at home as last time when they visited NAU."
The two programs last faced off in Laramie during the 2019 season, with the Cowgirls beating the Lumberjacks 4-1 during a road trip that included a stop in Greeley, Colorado, to face Big Sky foe Northern Colorado. NAU played down a player in singles during the match, shifting some in the lineup up a position, after beating Wyoming 5-2 in Flagstaff during the 2018 season. Seniors Ellie Millard and Madi Moore won their singles matches, at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, during the team victory in their freshmen seasons. Half of Wyoming's roster faced NAU in 2019, with juniors Maria Oreshkina, Ana Fernandez and Mihaela Kaftanova playing either singles or doubles in their team's victory.
Oreshkina and Zehender, a freshman from Germany, have split time at No. 1 this season, combining for a 2-5 record at the top spot in the lineup. The two also hold a 4-3 record together at No. 2, with Fernandez the primary No. 3 player holding a 2-4 record this season. The back half of the lineup has been a mix of Wyoming's five other players on the roster.