NAU ROUNDUP: 58 spring athletes earn All-Academic awards

Wrapping up a successful 2021-22 academic year, the Northern Arizona golf, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's outdoor track and field programs combined for 58 total Big Sky Conference Spring All-Academic awards, as announced in a release by the league office on Wednesday.

Continuing the trend by Northern Arizona student-athletes this year, the 58 honorees were 12 more than the five programs combined for during the 2020 spring season. Already this year, NAU Athletics saw an increase from 40 to 62 honorees in the fall and 47 to 60 in the winter from the 2019-20 year to this year.

To be eligible for Big Sky All-Academic honors, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: participated in at least half of the team's competitions, or, if a track and field student-athlete, competed at the outdoor conference championships, achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the most recently completed term and completed at least one academic term at the athlete's current Big Sky institution.

The five Northern Arizona teams enjoyed success in competition as well, winning conference titles in golf and women's tennis in addition to sweeping the outdoor track and field championships. The men's tennis team advanced to the conference semifinal.

The women's outdoor track and field team led the Northern Arizona spring honorees with 24, while the men's outdoor track and field team had 21. Men's tennis (6), women's tennis (5) and golf (2) rounded out the selections.

Of the 58 Spring All-Academic honorees, 39 had a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50. Six student-athletes hold a perfect 4.0.

NAU Athletics finished the 2021-22 academic year with 180 Big Sky All-Academic student-athletes to go along with 30 WAC honorees on the swimming and diving team.

Men's basketball

Northern Arizona basketball players Nik Mains, Keith Haymon and Mason Stark were recognized on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court on Tuesday. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior academically, hold a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher and spend at least one year at their current institution.

Mains -- NAU's first three-time NABC Honors Court selection -- graduated with his master's degree in human relations at the end of the spring semester. Haymon, currently pursuing his master's degree in organizational leadership, was honored for the second time in his career.

Stark, who completed his first season as a Lumberjack as a graduate student after graduating from Northern State, was a first-time NABC Honors Court honoree. Stark was pursuing his master's degree in human relations.

The Lumberjacks were one of five Big Sky teams represented on the Honors Court.