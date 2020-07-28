NAU Roundup: 3 football players named Phil Steele All-Americans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A trio of Northern Arizona football players landed on the 2020 Phil Steele All-American team, led by decorated Lumberjacks kicker Luis Aguilar.

Aguilar, along with punter DJ Arnson and wide receiver Brandon Porter, all received nods on the first, second and third teams, respectively. All three are coming off seasons during which they were named to various All-American teams.

The Lumberjacks added eight on the outlet's Big Sky All-American team. Aguilar, Arnson and Porter were all named to first team All-Big Sky in addition to the All-American squad.

Aguilar and Arnson were already named to the Big Sky's own preseason team last week, while Porter was snubbed. All three were also named to the Hero Sports 2020 Preseason All-American team in May to add to their list of awards.

Wide receiver Stacy Chukwumezie, long snapper Justin Hathoot, offensive lineman Donovan Outlaw, offensive lineman Luke Rudolph and defensive lineman Carson Taylor all earned All-Big Sky third-team honors from Phil Steele as they enter their senior years.

Chukwumezie is expected to be a focal point of the Lumberjacks passing offense after a breakout 2019 campaign, while Rudolph and Outlaw started all 12 games on the offensive line.