NAU roots to NFL success: Two former Lumberjacks to coach in AFC championship game

As Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in today's AFC championship game, Northern Arizona’s coaching tree has a chance to add more silverware to an already decorated cabinet.

In fact, several of the coaching staffers of the 1980s Lumberjacks have moved on to succeed at the NFL level, including Reid, who spent some time in Flagstaff. Reid’s quest for a second Super Bowl title in Kansas City will see him cross paths with a former Lumberjacks offensive lineman in Frank Pollack, who will be coaching the Bengals as an offensive line coach.

Pollack coached at Northern Arizona in 2005 and 2006, following an eight-year professional playing career with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. After leaving Northern Arizona following 2006, Pollack has bounced between NFL coaching staffs. Pollack’s role with the Bengals is just one of many Northern Arizona connections to the pros.

Reid’s story is more well known. The former Philadelphia Eagles head coach won his first Super Bowl as a head coach in Kansas City in 2020 after 38 years of coaching. Those 38 years include a stop in Flagstaff in 1986, where Reid would first cross paths with another former NFL head coach, Brad Childress.

“We were a really good football team that year. We played at a championship level,” said Reid of his season with the Lumberjacks. “We put together as a staff a unique offense for that time, and our freshman quarterback, Greg Wyatt, was one of the all-time great players in the history of the school.”

The relationship grew beyond the football field, however, as Reid and Childress quickly became friends.

“We came face to face with a giant elk riding in our little Hyundai,” Childress said. “It was dark out, we were just on our way to work and we couldn’t go down the street because there's an elk standing at the stop sign. When it galloped off, instead of going to work, we just followed it around the neighborhood because we were kind of mesmerized by it.”

Childress spent three years with the Lumberjacks as an offensive coordinator, with Reid working as the offensive line coach for his initial season in 1986. The two would reconnect later in Philadelphia after both spent a couple of years in Wisconsin; Childress with the University of Wisconsin and Reid with the Green Bay Packers. Even then, when the two were on different staffs, their relationship was something that Childress valued.

“On Memorial Day we would either go to Green Bay or his tribe would come down to Madison,” Childress said. “We would always spend that time together. Get the kids playing whiffle ball or soccer, watching Michael Jordan and the Bulls play. It’s always been a great relationship.”

Once Reid was named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Childress followed his former assistant. Initially taking over as the quarterbacks coach, Childress would be named offensive coordinator in 2002, and he would retain that position until the Minnesota Vikings made him their head coach in 2006. The two men would have one final partnership, in Kansas City when Childress filled three roles in Reid's first five years with the Chiefs. Childress would move on to work with the Chicago Bears until 2019.

Reid is not the only title-winning coach to pass through Flagstaff on the way to the top. Mike Shanahan, the head coach who brought Denver its first two Lombardi Trophies, spent two years as a running backs coach at Northern Arizona in 1976 and '77. Like Reid, Shanahan left Flagstaff and continue to climb the ranks until earning a NFL job.

If Reid can advance to the Super Bowl with a win over the Bengals today, he will get the chance to match Shanahan as the Northern Arizona coaching tree’s leader in NFL titles. It's a coaching tree that may surprise some fans, but one with strong roots that still have lots of growing to do.