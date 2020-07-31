NAU reports less than 3% active COVID-19 cases among athletes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona Athletics has "less than 3%" active COVID-19 cases among its athletes, a university spokesperson said in a email Friday.

The school, however, did not give specific numbers like the way the University of Arizona or Idaho State have done, citing privacy concerns for its athletes.

Schools such as Arizona State and a few other Big Sky Conference schools such as NAU are also choosing not to disclose specific numbers of cases for now.

"We remain committed to protecting the privacy of our student-athletes much like Arizona State, Oregon, Utah, Stanford, UCLA and Washington State of the Pac-12, and Montana, Montana State, Weber State and Southern Utah of the Big Sky," Northern Arizona spokesperson Kimberly Ott wrote in a Friday email.

Northern Arizona Athletics began bringing some athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts June 15, and has since brought in many of its athletes as the NCAA has allowed.

Football has been on campus for most of the past month as it is set to start fall camp next week, while men's and women's basketball was recently cleared by the NCAA to begin face-to-face workouts, but only the women's squad has assembled.