NAU removes interim tag, names Shane Burcar head men's basketball coach

After what was essentially a year-long interview, Shane Burcar will return as the Northern Arizona men's basketball head coach.

The school elected to remove the interim tag and announced via a press release Wednesday afternoon that Burcar would remain the head coach going forward. Details of Burcar's contract were not released.

As the interim head coach this past season, Burcar led Northern Arizona to its best season in years, surpassing the win totals of the previous four seasons. The Lumberjacks went 16-14 overall and 10-10 in the Big Sky, and battled for a top-five spot in the conference before ultimately falling in the first round of the conference tourney as the sixth seed to 11th-seeded Idaho State before the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Despite working with uncertainty all season, Burcar never sounded discouraged about his job prospects -- saying he trusts the process and he was confident in himself.

He did admit in a statement released by Northern Arizona Athletics that the season was indeed difficult not knowing what the future looked like for himself and his coaching staff.