NAU programs with new faces and vacancies to fill on coaching staffs

Although no programs are in need of finding new head coaches, Northern Arizona has a few vacancies and new faces on coaching staffs across the board.

From assistant coaches to graduate assistants, there have been some slight changes to men's basketball, football and soccer. Here's rundown of the recent changes among Northern Arizona coaching staffs:

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Shane Burcar being named the long-term head coach was the biggest news for the team so far this offseason, even with a pair of high-profile transfers. The team is also now looking for new assistant and graduate assistant coaches.

The team parted ways with assistant coach Justin McLean, who spent the past year on Burcar's staff.

"We just went a different direction," Burcar said. "We both agreed it would probably be best to pursue other opportunities."

McLean worked primarily with guards in the 2019-20 season after he came on following a six-year stint at Arizona State as a graduate assistant and later a video coordinator.