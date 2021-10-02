NAU plays complete game in victory over Idaho State

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) won their first Big Sky Conference game of the 2021 fall season Saturday, defeating the Idaho State Bengals (0-4) 48-17 at the Walkup Skydome.
Freshman RJ Martinez won his first game as starting quarterback, leading to the most points Northern Arizona has scored since the 2019 season. Meanwhile, the defense gave up just 17 points, tied for a season low. Coach Chris Ball said it was one of the most complete games the Lumberjacks have played this season in all three phases.
“We played as a team today, and I was really pleased with the way the guys played,” he said.
One the standout performances came from Martinez, who threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a score. He credited his teammates and coaches for the overall offensive production.
“Coming off of last week’s poor performance, in our eyes, we really wanted to make a statement and we just went back to work and continued to prepare for this outcome that we should always expect,” Martinez said.
Idaho State started strong offensively. Freshman quarterback Hunter Hays replaced Tyler Vander Waal as the Bengals starting quarterback. He completed four consecutive passes on the opening drive, including a 17-yard toss to receiver Benjamin Omayebu to go up 7-0 early.
From there, the Lumberjacks solidified their defense, forcing two punts on as many Idaho State drives the remainder of the quarter, and keeping the Bengals scoreless the rest of the half. A major part of that effort came from the production of defensive lineman Carson Taylor, who had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Taylor said he was proud of the line’s effort, especially given the absence of Cosmas Kwete at defensive tackle, who was nursing a nagging injury before the upcoming bye week. Taylor said he felt a need to lead the group.
“I definitely did take it upon myself to make sure I got the D-line going, make sure we start the game really fast. And I think it showed tonight,” Taylor said.
Midway through the first period, Martinez showed some flashes of excellence, hitting a couple passes downfield on the Lumberjacks’ second offensive drive. But they were halted in the red zone and settled for a 35-yard field goal from Luis Aguilar.
Martinez and the offense heated up in the second quarter. The Lumberjacks called more downfield pass plays than previous drives, allowing Martinez to use his quickness to avoid sacks and give more time for receivers to get open.
That elusiveness proved necessary later in the drive. On first down from Idaho State’s 20-yard line, Martinez rolled right on what looked like a broken play. Meanwhile, receiver Coleman Owen found space in the end zone. Martinez hit him for a 20-yard touchdown, giving the Lumberjacks a 9-7 lead.
“We talk about owning the ball all the time, and I thought the best way to do that was by scrambling. And Coleman found a way in my vision and put it to where he could make a play on it,” Martinez said.
Idaho State responded with a quality drive of its own, threatening to score and take back the lead. Lumberjacks defensive back Brenndan Johnson ended the scoring threat with an interception in Northern Arizona’s red zone. Then, Northern Arizona drove again. In for Martinez -- he had to exit for a play due to a small blood spot -- Jeff Widener hit receiver Jamal Glaspie for a 25-yard touchdown reception to go up 16-7.
Defensive back Morgan Vest intercepted an attempted trick play double pass at Northern Arizona’s 20-yard line minutes later -- his first of two picks -- and Martinez hit Owen for an 80-yard score -- his second -- on the next play. It gave the Lumberjacks a 23-7 lead heading into halftime.
Owen had four catches for 137 yards in the first half.
Northern Arizona kept piling onto the lead in the third quarter, including a 41-yard touchdown run from Martinez and a 34-yard touchdown reception by Glaspie -- his second. He finished with a game-high 11 catches for 167 yards, in addition to those two touchdowns filling in at receiver after Stacy Chukwumezie sustained an injury.
“It’s a big role to fill in, but like we’ve all been saying, we prepare every day for this. You never know when your time will come, but when it does come you have to be ready,” Glaspie said.
The Lumberjacks tacked on 10 more points in the fourth quarter on a 41-yard field goal and an 11-yard touchdown from running back George Robinson. Meanwhile, the defense held its own and never let Idaho State back in the game.
“I think everyone was flying around and had some big plays made out there, so I definitely think the defense is getting better week by week,” Taylor said. “I think we definitely took a step in the right direction.”
The Lumberjacks will have a bye week following the victory, before hosting Southern Utah on Oct. 16 for Homecoming.
Northern Arizona defeated the Thunderbirds twice in the spring season.
Ball said he hopes, after their first Big Sky victory, that the Lumberjacks can continue to have success against conference opponents in route to contention for a Big Sky title. The Lumberjacks will rest some nicked up players and prepare for the next conference game.