NAU plays complete game in victory over Idaho State

“We talk about owning the ball all the time, and I thought the best way to do that was by scrambling. And Coleman found a way in my vision and put it to where he could make a play on it,” Martinez said.

Idaho State responded with a quality drive of its own, threatening to score and take back the lead. Lumberjacks defensive back Brenndan Johnson ended the scoring threat with an interception in Northern Arizona’s red zone. Then, Northern Arizona drove again. In for Martinez -- he had to exit for a play due to a small blood spot -- Jeff Widener hit receiver Jamal Glaspie for a 25-yard touchdown reception to go up 16-7.

Defensive back Morgan Vest intercepted an attempted trick play double pass at Northern Arizona’s 20-yard line minutes later -- his first of two picks -- and Martinez hit Owen for an 80-yard score -- his second -- on the next play. It gave the Lumberjacks a 23-7 lead heading into halftime.

Owen had four catches for 137 yards in the first half.

Northern Arizona kept piling onto the lead in the third quarter, including a 41-yard touchdown run from Martinez and a 34-yard touchdown reception by Glaspie -- his second. He finished with a game-high 11 catches for 167 yards, in addition to those two touchdowns filling in at receiver after Stacy Chukwumezie sustained an injury.