NAU, other Big Sky schools make no changes on athletics-related fees charged to students

Northern Arizona University is going ahead and charging students the $150-per-year athletics fee, and the $96-per-year student services fee could be charged, the school confirmed this week. And Northern Arizona isn’t alone -- the other Big Sky Conference schools are also opting to do so.

All of the main Big Sky schools -- which includes the 11 that compete in the bulk of the conference’s sports aside from Cal Poly, UC Davis, Hartford and Binghamton -- have some type of fee that goes to athletics and plan on charging those fees to students in the coming year, whether sports happen or not.

As of Thursday night there were reports of the Big Sky canceling or postponing the fall season, but no confirmation came from the conference itself.

According to emails from spokespersons from each school that were sent to the Arizona Daily Sun throughout this week, for now, all of the Big Sky schools plan on charging students their respective fees.

The rationale for Northern Arizona to charge the athletics fee, school spokesperson Kimberly Ott said in an email, is that it doesn’t cover the cost of attendance for games and goes elsewhere to support athletics. Rather, the athletics fees go to ongoing operations, facilities and construction, or programmatic services.