NAU, other Big Sky schools make no changes on athletics-related fees charged to students

Northern Arizona University is going ahead and charging students the $150-per-year athletics fee, and the $96-per-year student services fee could be charged, the school confirmed this week. And Northern Arizona isn’t alone -- the other Big Sky Conference schools are also opting to do so.
All of the main Big Sky schools -- which includes the 11 that compete in the bulk of the conference’s sports aside from Cal Poly, UC Davis, Hartford and Binghamton -- have some type of fee that goes to athletics and plan on charging those fees to students in the coming year, whether sports happen or not.
As of Thursday night there were reports of the Big Sky canceling or postponing the fall season, but no confirmation came from the conference itself.
According to emails from spokespersons from each school that were sent to the Arizona Daily Sun throughout this week, for now, all of the Big Sky schools plan on charging students their respective fees.
The rationale for Northern Arizona to charge the athletics fee, school spokesperson Kimberly Ott said in an email, is that it doesn’t cover the cost of attendance for games and goes elsewhere to support athletics. Rather, the athletics fees go to ongoing operations, facilities and construction, or programmatic services.
In an agreement with ASNAU -- the governing body for students at Northern Arizona -- at the time, the money brought in by the athletics fee could not be used for full-time positions or contracts in Northern Arizona Athletics. That effectively prevents Northern Arizona Athletics from directly raising annual salaries of its coaches as a result of the additional money.
When it was first introduced, the athletics fee was estimated to bring in about $3.1 million annually to the Northern Arizona Athletics department, but that amount can fluctuate based on enrollment numbers. So, with the expected dip in enrollment at the school due to COVID-19, that number could see a dip.
The fee that does cover the costs of athletic events is the student services fee, which is $48 per semester and goes toward other free events on campus. Detailed answers regarding the student services fee were not answered by press time, but the fee is likely planned to be charged.
ASNAU also did not return multiple requests for comment by press time.
The athletics fee for Northern Arizona students was first instituted in 2018 not long after Mike Marlow was brought in as the vice president for intercollegiate of athletics, and was the subject of heavy pushback from students at the time.
Despite that, the athletics fee was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents and has helped fund a number of facility projects at the school such as the scoreboard renovation in the Walkup Skydome and the new student-athlete high performance center.
Around the conference
Comparatively, Northern Arizona’s athletics fee is one of the lower amounts in the Big Sky among schools that charge a specific fee that goes to athletics or a combined fee that covers games and other athletics facilities. Many schools in the conference combine their student activity fee and their athletics fee, according to various emails sent via Big Sky spokespersons, making it a larger lump sum for most schools.
But, if you take into account the student services fee, which covers things outside of athletic events such as SUN Entertainment and other free student events, the fees combine to be $246 per year for Mountain Campus students.
Sacramento State has the highest singular fee at $154 per semester, followed by Idaho State ($131.02 per semester), Idaho ($109.76 per semester), Southern Utah ($103 per semester), Montana State ($81.75 per semester), Northern Arizona ($75 per semester) and Montana ($73 per semester).
Northern Colorado uses a slightly similar student services fee like Northern Arizona, but it is much larger and the amount charged can vary.
The Northern Colorado fee encompasses at least 24 services, including athletics events, according to a school spokesperson. The fee is $498.50 for students with 10 or more credit hours, and for anyone with below that it is $49.85 per credit hour.
Portland State and Eastern Washington don’t have fees sent to students directly, but each pull from respective associated students organizations in a yearly budget. According to a university spokesperson, “(Portland State) athletics receives funding as allocated by the student fee committee (on an annual basis that fluctuates depending on budget requests, general student fee funding available, etc).”
Eastern Washington gets about $1.75 million annually and “ASEWU (the associated student body) does direct some of their funding (which comes from student fees) to Athletics,” according to an email from a school spokesperson.
Weber State also has a different way of charging fees, according to a school spokesperson. Weber State has a general fee that supports a variety of areas, not just a singular fee that goes to athletics.
The spokesperson's email read, "This academic year Athletics received a total of $2,457,580.30 from student fees. The Student Fee Board will consider the requests and approve fees for the next academic year when they meet."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
