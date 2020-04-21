NAU men's hoops transfer guard Jay Green brings defensive versatility to perimeter

Green took just six 3s in his limited minutes at UNLV, making one.

"I think he is very underrated offensively," Burcar said. "In our offense, we will use him in ball screens and he likes to crash the boards."

GUARD U?

Green rounds out the last of the Lumberjacks' scholarship allotment, which opens up an early glimpse of what the Lumberjacks' roster will look like next season. Early returns? Lots of guards.

The Lumberjacks now have nine players listed as guards -- five of which are listed at 6-foot-4 or taller.

Burcar's offense is guard oriented, seeing sometimes four or five players on the perimeter at once. The amount of guards isn't an issue at all, Burcar assured.

"With how we play and how we defend, I'm not worried about position at all," Burcar said. "I'm very excited for our team from the aspect of our competition has gotten a lot better in practice. I think it's a team we can build around."

Green agreed. The way Northern Arizona plays, he said, is a big reason for his decision to transfer to Flagstaff and he thinks the versatility on the roster can make Northern Arizona a dangerous team.