NAU men's hoops transfer guard Jay Green brings defensive versatility to perimeter

Jay Green didn't play much in his three years at UNLV, but showed a defensive mentality that Northern Arizona men's basketball coach Shane Burcar likes to see.
Green, a 6-foot-5 guard with two years of eligibility left, brings a similar defensive presence that former Northern Arizona guard Cameron Satterwhite, now at Montana as a grad transfer, possessed.
"First and foremost defense," Green said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. "That's what I feel like I offer the most. Offense aside, I think that I'm just going to try to be that guy that who is going to take whoever it is on the other team out of the game, make them a non-factor."
Northern Arizona finished in the middle of the pack of Big Sky Conference play in points allowed, giving up 70.6 points per game, but allowed teams to shoot 46.2% from the field to land at eight in the conference. Teams also shot 35.7% from deep against Northern Arizona, which also ranked eighth worst in the Big Sky.
Green said he wants to take the toughest assignment defensively each game, a mentality that Burcar said he was looking for in an ideal fit.
While Green may be relied upon heavily to be a defensive anchor on the perimeter, Burcar thinks his offense can take an extra step in Flagstaff -- notably his 3-ball. In his prep days Green averaged 24 points per game in high school, and then north of 20 as a point guard for Hillcrest Prep.
Green took just six 3s in his limited minutes at UNLV, making one.
"I think he is very underrated offensively," Burcar said. "In our offense, we will use him in ball screens and he likes to crash the boards."
GUARD U?
Green rounds out the last of the Lumberjacks' scholarship allotment, which opens up an early glimpse of what the Lumberjacks' roster will look like next season. Early returns? Lots of guards.
The Lumberjacks now have nine players listed as guards -- five of which are listed at 6-foot-4 or taller.
Burcar's offense is guard oriented, seeing sometimes four or five players on the perimeter at once. The amount of guards isn't an issue at all, Burcar assured.
"With how we play and how we defend, I'm not worried about position at all," Burcar said. "I'm very excited for our team from the aspect of our competition has gotten a lot better in practice. I think it's a team we can build around."
Green agreed. The way Northern Arizona plays, he said, is a big reason for his decision to transfer to Flagstaff and he thinks the versatility on the roster can make Northern Arizona a dangerous team.
"With the offense, during our conversations the motion offense from what I've seen it looks like one through four pretty much play the same role -- aside from who brings it up the floor," Green said. "I think looking at the roster we have a lot of guys with versatility and I think that's going to make us a real tough team to match up with."
With three true "bigs" currently on the roster, it seems likely that Northern Arizona could be one of the most versatile teams in the Big Sky -- at least on paper.
AZ CONNECTION
Green's signing knocks out two goals of Burcar's at once: getting players with connections to Arizona and an international player.
Green originally hails from Sydney, Australia, before he and his family came to Arizona where Green attended Mountain Ridge High School in the north Valley where he earned second-team All-State honors in Division I after averaging 24 points as a senior. Green spent two seasons playing basketball in the Valley, one at Mountain Ridge and another at prep basketball power Hillcrest Prep before his collegiate career began at UNLV.
Green's Mountain Ridge team actually knocked off Burcar's Mesa Jackrabbits in a mid-season tournament on Mesa's home court, a game both Burcar and Green remember well.
"It was one of the first tournaments I played for Mountain Ridge and it was a good game," Green said. "I remember getting a little bit chippy towards the end as well but I just remember it being a good game. Had a lot of fun and it's always nice to beat a team at their place so that was no different."
Burcar had a different view of the game, but seeing Green's performance made Burcar a fan.
"I just respected him from that point on," Burcar said. "Followed up from a fan perspective when he went to Hillcrest and at UNLV, not that I followed him but you always hope for Arizona kids."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!