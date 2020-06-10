NAU men's hoops to play in Jerry Colangelo Classic next season

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team was officially announced as one of the eight teams invited to play in the 2020 Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The Lumberjacks join fellow Arizona-based schools Arizona State and Grand Canyon for the Dec. 19, single-day quadrupleheader in the Valley. NAU will square off against San Diego, while Arizona State will play Brigham Young, Grand Canyon gets San Francisco while Texas Tech and Gonzaga will face off in the marquee game of the day.
Getting invited to play in the Jerry Colangelo Classic -- named after the former Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner -- was a massive honor, Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said Wednesday.
"First of all it is an honor to be asked to play in it," Burcar said. "Anyone who knows Phoenix sports, Mr. Colangelo is Phoenix sports. ... Being asked to play in an event like this says a lot about our players and our program. We're excited just to be in that kind of environment."
The Lumberjacks have lost two straight to San Diego going back to 2016-17 and 2017-18. Both losses were by double digits during the nine- and five-win seasons the program saw.
Last season, San Diego went just 9-23 and finished second to last in the West Coast Conference.
More than anything, it puts the Lumberjacks on a potentially large stage along with some of the better programs in the west -- such as Gonzaga, which was a favorite to win the 2019-2020 NCAA title before the coronavirus closures hit.
With Burcar stating in the past it is a priority of his to recruit the state of Arizona, in part to his ties to the high school and prep basketball scene in the Valley, playing in front of some of those athletes in downtown Phoenix only helps Burcar showcase his developing program.
"When you can go out and play this type of game where you can put your program out there and showcase your players and program, it's good," Burcar said. " ... It's a great recruiting tool."
The Lumberjacks have six players who played at least one season of high school basketball in Arizona, including incoming transfers and freshmen, making the event down in the Valley a homecoming of sorts for some of the Lumberjacks.
Broadcast information, as well as tip-off times and order of the games, will be released at a later date. The rest of the Northern Arizona men's hoops schedule will also be released at a later date.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
