NAU men's hoops looking to build off 17-point comeback against Montana

So how did the Lumberjacks pull off their biggest comeback win since 2011? Defense, plus a key player back from injury, played into the long-shot comeback win.

"I don't have that answer, but we sure are trying to figure that out," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said during his Tuesday media availability over Zoom. "Another thing too, not having a consistent starting lineup has hurt us the last several games. We are still trying to find ourselves."

Nik Mains -- a 42% 3-point shooter and a 6-foot-9 big -- returned after missing the Thursday game due to injury, and came up big with a career-high 17 points, 12 in the second half, and he hit the 3 to put Northern Arizona within one with 2:57 left before the Lumberjacks took the lead for good.

"I think what changed (between Thursday and Saturday) is we made more shots," Burcar said. "Nik was a big part of that. Not having Nik or Luke (Avdalovic) on Thursday night was part of it. ... We aren't experienced enough to overcome that quite yet. We'll get there but right now we aren't there. There's no shame in that. ... Lot of people talk about it, and it is lip service, but I think we have a strong belief in our culture."