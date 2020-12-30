NAU men's hoops hit road swing at Idaho as Shelton continues scoring surge

"The ball has been going in for him and he's also started to nail a couple of 3-pointers," Burcar said. " ... I think Jay Green being able to score the ball really has helped (Shelton) in the last two games. Hopefully that continues. I also think the threat of Luke Avdalovic on the floor just spreads the floor."

Shelton is taking more shots than ever in his career during the run of 20-point games. He has averaged 15.6 shots per game in the last five outings, well above the 12 shots per game he averaged last season as a breakout sophomore.

Plus, he is currently on pace to hit a career best in field goal and 3-point percentage for a season at 42% from the field and 37% from deep so far.

While others within the offense such as Avdalovic, Green and Nik Mains have been inconsistent, Shelton has been one of the few reliable options. Shelton's assist numbers are cut in half so far on average compared to last season, averaging just 2.1, and is tied with center Carson Towt for the team lead.

That isn't Shelton's fault, however. Outside of Shelton's 43-for-102 (42%) shooting from the field, all other Lumberjacks are hitting just 35% from the field and some, like Keith Haymon's ongoing run of 17 misses from behind the arc, haven't been able to get shots to fall much at all.