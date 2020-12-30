NAU men's hoops hit road swing at Idaho as Shelton continues scoring surge

Of all of the chances to get a sweep of a weekend series, this weekend would be it for the Northern Arizona men's basketball team with a pair of road games against winless Idaho.
But, of course nothing is guaranteed even if Idaho is 0-5 and 0-2 in Big Sky play.
Northern Arizona (1-6, 0-1 Big Sky) has won four straight over the Vandals dating back the past two seasons. Coincidentally, Idaho has been a consistent Big Sky bottom-dweller the past two seasons -- not counting the winless start to 2020-21. After the Vandals won 19 or more games in three straight seasons, the Vandals have won just 13 total games, winning five in 2018-19 and eight in 2019-20.
The losses have piled up for Idaho just like Northern Arizona, and both have played relatively tough schedules up until now. Idaho nearly upset Washington State, losing by just three, but other than that Idaho has four double-digit losses. Northern Arizona meanwhile has lost five of six this season by 30.4 points per game -- the sixth loss was a five-point decision against Texas State.
All of Northern Arizona's losses so far have come against teams in the top 170 of KenPom.com's ratings, and all five of the six teams Northern Arizona has lost to have winning records as of Wednesday. All of the teams that have played Idaho, in similar fashion to Northern Arizona, currently have winning records. Idaho has a tougher strength of schedule than Northern Arizona so far according to KenPom, which puts Idaho at 54 and Northern Arizona at 62 among the entire NCAA.
Just a few parallels between two teams off to slow starts.
"We can't overlook Idaho," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said Wednesday during a phone interview. "We thought we played decent against Gonzaga. ... Just like any other league there are no gimmes in this league, and we are well aware that Idaho held a lead at Washington State in the second half. We aren't taking anyone for granted. We are in no position to take anybody for granted."
Idaho is led by Scott Blakney at 11.4 points per game on 57.5% shooting from the field. DeAndre Robinson is the only other player averaging double-digit points at 10 per game.
Shelton's surge
There haven't been a ton of bright spots, but Cameron Shelton has easily been of a few for Northern Arizona.
The junior point guard is tied for the Big Sky lead in points per game at 19.7 along with Weber State guard Isiah Brown. Shelton has reached 20 or more points in four straight games -- averaging 23 per contest in the same span -- and has scored in double-digits in all seven of Northern Arizona's games.
"The ball has been going in for him and he's also started to nail a couple of 3-pointers," Burcar said. " ... I think Jay Green being able to score the ball really has helped (Shelton) in the last two games. Hopefully that continues. I also think the threat of Luke Avdalovic on the floor just spreads the floor."
Shelton is taking more shots than ever in his career during the run of 20-point games. He has averaged 15.6 shots per game in the last five outings, well above the 12 shots per game he averaged last season as a breakout sophomore.
Plus, he is currently on pace to hit a career best in field goal and 3-point percentage for a season at 42% from the field and 37% from deep so far.
While others within the offense such as Avdalovic, Green and Nik Mains have been inconsistent, Shelton has been one of the few reliable options. Shelton's assist numbers are cut in half so far on average compared to last season, averaging just 2.1, and is tied with center Carson Towt for the team lead.
That isn't Shelton's fault, however. Outside of Shelton's 43-for-102 (42%) shooting from the field, all other Lumberjacks are hitting just 35% from the field and some, like Keith Haymon's ongoing run of 17 misses from behind the arc, haven't been able to get shots to fall much at all.
"Keith Haymon is still being guarded like a good shooter," Burcar noted on Haymon having a similar gravity as Avdalovic. "When I think he is on the floor he stretches the defense. ... When he gets on the floor opposing coaches are yelling, 'Shooter.' We expect him to start knocking down shots."
Green gets going
While Haymon and Avdalovic look to get back on track, Green has flashed some scoring chops in recent games.
The UNLV grad transfer has hit double-digit scoring in two straight after a two scoreless games and three single-digit scoring games to start his time as a Lumberjack. Green put up 15 in the Lumberjacks' only win of the season against Denver and he scored 12 against No. 1 Gonzaga.
Both of the last two Green upped his shooting and began attacking more instead of settling for the deep ball -- something the coaching staff was looking for out of the starting guard.
"I think he is more comfortable with us now," Burcar said. " ... That's something that we need and he is such a good passer that we absolutely want him to be aggressive."
Game time
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night in Moscow, Idaho, and is set for noon on Saturday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.