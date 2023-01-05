NAU men's basketball wins overtime thriller over Montana

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing skid and earned its first Big Sky Conference victory Thursday night with a 75-74 overtime win against Montana in the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) played their third overtime game in five contests. The previous two resulted in losses, but a few key plays at the end helped NAU prevail.

“We all huddled and said, ‘Guys, we’ve been here before and we didn’t finish it. So today’s the day we finish,’ and we’ve been, as a team, communicating that we need to learn how to win,” guard Jalen Cone said.

He added: “Today we figured it out.”

Cone led the Lumberjacks with a team-high 26 points and eight rebounds. He also scored all of Northern Arizona’s six points in the extra period, coming on a pair of 3-pointers.

Down 74-72, Cone nailed a 3 over two defenders with 22 seconds left to give the Lumberjacks the one-point advantage.

“Shots like the one I took, they’re easy to take when you have a coach that puts full trust in you and gives you that green light. I’ve spent countless hours in the gym practicing that shot, but at the end of the day, (coach Shane Burcar’s) trust is what helped it go in, because it gives me the confidence to shoot it,” Cone said.

The Grizzlies nearly came back in the final seconds, as Northern Arizona had to defend the final possession without forward Carson Towt and guard Xavier Fuller, who had both defended well all game but fouled out in overtime.

Northern Arizona forced a miss on a 3-pointer, but Montana grabbed an offensive rebound. However, rather than get the ball up for a put-back, forward Nik Mains blocked the shot out of bounds with five seconds remaining.

“I went up and I two-hand blocked it and I looked over at the ref, and I thought I saw his hand go up, but he was just pointing out-of-bounds, so I was actually really happy about it. I thought I got it nice and clean,” Mains said.

Montana missed a shot at the buzzer, and Mains rebounded the ball as time expired and the Lumberjacks hung on. The Grizzlies shot just 1 for 8 in the overtime period, due in part to defense from Mains in the perimeter.

Northern Arizona shot 49% from the floor in the game while holding Montana to just 42%. The Grizzlies finished the game with a mark of 38% from 3, but their efficiency declined drastically in the second half and overtime. Montana shot 6 for 13 from distance in the first half, including three makes from guard Josh Vazquez. The Grizzlies led 37-33 at halftime.

In the second half, though, Northern Arizona contested better from the perimeter, and the Grizzlies combined for just 3 of 11 from range in the second half and overtime.

“The guys made the adjustments, and they got the stops. We didn’t do anything conceptually different. It was just the guys grinding their teeth better and they got stops,” coach Shane Burcar said.

Northern Arizona attempted seven less shots from distance, preferring more inside play. Cone hit 4 of 6 from 3, but the Lumberjacks appeared focused on getting the ball into the paint on offense. Towt shot 6 of 10, all on layups and free throws, and scored 17 points, while guard Liam Lloyd added 13, including six makes from the foul line.

The Grizzlies’ defense switched on nearly every screen from the Lumberjacks in the pick-and-roll. Northern Arizona created mismatches, especially with Mains, who often found himself guarded by a smaller guard in the post. He either would turn around and attempt a post shot or pass the ball out to find an open player on the perimeter.

“It creates such a mismatch. You’ve got a little guy on me, and then Carson is able to make that little floater if they sag off, and if the corner guy’s open we can kick it to the corner. So it’s just all about reads,” Mains said.

After trailing at halftime, Northern Arizona finally took a lead, 50-49, on a layup from Cone with 10:40 remaining. The advantage switched between both teams from there, as there were 19 lead changes in the contest. Neither team led by more than two points from that point.

Northern Arizona will face Montana State on Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.