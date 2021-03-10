NAU men's basketball upsets Portland State in first round of Big Sky Conference tournament

Basically a year after getting upset by Idaho State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament in the 11 seed versus six seed game, the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team was on the other side of an early upset.
The 10th-seeded Lumberjacks put on an offensive show in the first half, hitting 8 of 9 from 3-point range en route to a 77-66 win over seventh-seeded Portland State in the opening round of the Big Sky tourney in Boise, Idaho.
“I think we were mentally ready,” Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said during the postgame press conference. “ … We knew what they were running -- at least we thought we knew what they were going to run. No disrespect to Portland State. I liked the execution of our offense. They are a very pressing (and) aggressive team, but I like our skill set to match Portland State.”
All-Big Sky guard Cameron Shelton struggled to find his offense but teammate Luke Avdalovic helped make up for the void with a career-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting for the Lumberjacks, including a 7-of-10 day from deep. Keith Haymon added 13 points, and Nik Mains scored eight but left the game with seven minutes left in the first half and did not come back in due to an apparent right ankle injury.
Mains’ status for the team's next game against Eastern Washington is unclear, but Burcar said the team is hopeful the redshirt junior can suit up Thursday.
Beating a team that presses and plays as high as Portland State does usually involves ball control or a strong outside attack. The Lumberjacks committed 19 turnovers, so ball control wasn’t really it. It was Avdalovic and the 3-point barrage as the Lumberjacks hit 12 of 16 from deep.
Shelton got downhill, but didn’t get his usual scoring with just eight points on 1-of-7 shooting, but he and other guards breaking the pressure defense got shooters like Avdalovic, Haymon and Mains clean shot attempts.
“Historically the way we play Portland State, we usually get some good looks,” Avdalovic said, noting his strong games against the Vikings in the past. “ … (Shelton) gets past that first line of the press and he knows where to find me. I feel like preparing for this game the last few games, and honestly last week, we knew what type of game it was going to be.”
If Northern Arizona had made more free throws -- the Lumberjacks shot just 11 of 24 -- the margin of victory could have been by a lot more.
Northern Arizona and Portland State opened with a sluggish 7-7 start by the first media timeout at the 15:48 mark. After the first break in play the Lumberjacks saw an outburst of offense and took a 15-7 lead in a minute’s span.
The run continued after a pair of Portland State free throws when an Avdalovic fastbreak trey, a Carson Towt free throw, a Keith Haymon 3 and a Towt hoop inside pushed the advantage to 24-9 at the 10:35 mark of the first half.
From there the lead stayed in double digits, ballooning to as high as 22 at the 12:59 mark.
Evidently Portland State played Shelton so well that the Vikings forgot about guarding the rest of the Lumberjacks, namely Avdalovic, who hit open treys all game, often with multiple feet of space to let shots fly.
Portland State also struggled to get any offense going. The Vikings shot 19 of 56 from the field and 6 of 30 from deep.
Northern Arizona got its first postseason win since 2014-15 when the program made the College Insider Tournament. The Lumberjacks had lost four in a row to close the season while Portland State entered the tournament with three losses in its previous four games.
Up next
The Lumberjacks will get a shot at an even bigger upset against second-seeded Eastern Washington Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Eagles and Lumberjacks played just once this season after the two had to cancel the first game of a two-game series in Flagstaff in mid-December. The Eagles beat the Lumberjacks, 80-64, in the Rolle Activity Center.
The Eagles finished the regular season 12-3 in the conference but lost to No. 4-seeded Idaho State a week ago on Wednesday, March 3.
