NAU men's basketball upsets Portland State in first round of Big Sky Conference tournament

Beating a team that presses and plays as high as Portland State does usually involves ball control or a strong outside attack. The Lumberjacks committed 19 turnovers, so ball control wasn’t really it. It was Avdalovic and the 3-point barrage as the Lumberjacks hit 12 of 16 from deep.

Shelton got downhill, but didn’t get his usual scoring with just eight points on 1-of-7 shooting, but he and other guards breaking the pressure defense got shooters like Avdalovic, Haymon and Mains clean shot attempts.

“Historically the way we play Portland State, we usually get some good looks,” Avdalovic said, noting his strong games against the Vikings in the past. “ … (Shelton) gets past that first line of the press and he knows where to find me. I feel like preparing for this game the last few games, and honestly last week, we knew what type of game it was going to be.”

If Northern Arizona had made more free throws -- the Lumberjacks shot just 11 of 24 -- the margin of victory could have been by a lot more.

Northern Arizona and Portland State opened with a sluggish 7-7 start by the first media timeout at the 15:48 mark. After the first break in play the Lumberjacks saw an outburst of offense and took a 15-7 lead in a minute’s span.