NAU men's basketball travels to Colorado State Monday, filling out the nonconference slate

There aren't any guarantees during the college basketball season right now.
Games are liable to get canceled at any moment -- days or hours before a game -- so teams are adjusting on the fly. The Northern Arizona men's basketball team has dealt with that early and often this season.
The Lumberjacks (0-2) have had four games canceled or postponed since the first week of the season, rescheduling three games against Arizona and Eastern Washington and canceling another against AP No. 1 Gonzaga.
Because of the Gonzaga cancellation, which was scheduled to be played Saturday in Spokane, Washington, the Lumberjacks are instead traveling to Fort Collins, Colorado, to take on the Colorado State Rams (1-0) Monday night.
Not a ton a prep time after playing UC Riverside Thursday, but that's just how things are with Northern Arizona getting two to prep for Monday.
The game against Colorado State was announced not long before tipoff against UC Riverside Thursday, so how exactly did the late add to the nonconference schedule come together?
For starters, Colorado State and Northern Arizona were in pretty similar spots. Colorado State hasn't played a game against a Division I team yet -- the Rams beat D-II CSU-Pueblo Saturday morning 89-77, but trailed 42-40 at halftime when finally opening their season. Northern Arizona meanwhile saw its Gonzaga game postponed, so things seemed to open up for both.
Plus, having some connection between Northern Arizona assistant coach Tyler Ojanen, -- who was an assistant at San Jose State that plays in the same conference as Colorado State -- and a staff member at Colorado State helped.
"We had to pick up a game -- we don't want to lose games at this point -- so Colorado State was on quarantine and we connected Monday while we were in Tucson," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said in a Saturday phone interview. "We were getting ready for Arizona and before you know it we were booking tickets."
'Soul searching'
On the court things have been rough for the Lumberjacks to start the season.
Northern Arizona has suffered two blowout losses against Arizona by 43 and UC Riverside by 24 and in both games shot below 30.5% from the field and under 25% from behind the arc. Defensively, in both games Northern Arizona allowed at least 50% field-goal shooting and 45% shooting from long range. To put it simply, Northern Arizona didn't make shots while Arizona and UC Riverside did.
Following the UC Riverside loss, Burcar noted that his team needed to do some "soul searching." Burcar said Saturday he has had some individual meetings with players and came away from the meetings confident in his roster.
"I think we are in a good spot," Burcar said. "Monday night is about us getting better and ready for the Big Sky regular season. With that being said, obviously we want to win the game."
Context is everything, especially when reacting to a few games in a weird season. Northern Arizona rolled out three players -- first-year Lumberjack Jay Green, redshirt junior Nik Mains and sophomore Isaiah Lewis -- in its starting lineup who haven't been consistent starters in college up until now.
Throw in newcomers like Carson Towt and Carter Mahaney getting minutes off the bench and there isn't a ton of continuity from last season's team that graduated Brooks DeBisschop and lost Bernie Andre and Cameron Satterwhite to grad transfers.
Big picture
The nonconference slate doesn't carry nearly as much weight this season due to the pandemic. The games are important, sure, but more so now the conference schedule is what matters especially for a low mid-major like Northern Arizona.
"It's a long season and at the end of the day it's about winning the Big Sky," Burcar said. "We obviously got to win the first games but what else do you want but to get the preseason No. 1 (Eastern Washington) in your building and go from there. ... We got to keep building for the end of the season."
Around the Big Sky
As of press time, Northern Arizona is one of just two Big Sky teams searching for its first win along with Idaho (0-4). But six others -- Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Montana, Weber State, Northern Colorado and Portland State -- haven't beaten a D-I team yet.
Sacramento State and Southern Utah are each 2-0 overall in Big Sky play, knocking of Idaho and Montana respectively. Meanwhile, Montana State is the only other Big Sky team with a D-I win and is the only one that has beaten a non-Big Sky team in a win over UNLV.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
