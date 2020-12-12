NAU men's basketball travels to Colorado State Monday, filling out the nonconference slate

Following the UC Riverside loss, Burcar noted that his team needed to do some "soul searching." Burcar said Saturday he has had some individual meetings with players and came away from the meetings confident in his roster.

"I think we are in a good spot," Burcar said. "Monday night is about us getting better and ready for the Big Sky regular season. With that being said, obviously we want to win the game."

Context is everything, especially when reacting to a few games in a weird season. Northern Arizona rolled out three players -- first-year Lumberjack Jay Green, redshirt junior Nik Mains and sophomore Isaiah Lewis -- in its starting lineup who haven't been consistent starters in college up until now.

Throw in newcomers like Carson Towt and Carter Mahaney getting minutes off the bench and there isn't a ton of continuity from last season's team that graduated Brooks DeBisschop and lost Bernie Andre and Cameron Satterwhite to grad transfers.

Big picture

The nonconference slate doesn't carry nearly as much weight this season due to the pandemic. The games are important, sure, but more so now the conference schedule is what matters especially for a low mid-major like Northern Arizona.