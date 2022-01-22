NAU men's basketball struggles to score in loss to Montana

Northern Arizona men’s basketball simply could not get enough going offensively Saturday, and the Lumberjacks fell 58-48 to Montana in the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (6-11, 2-4 Big Sky) shot just 35% from the floor and just 22% from 3-point range in the defensive battle, taking on one of the conference’s top defenses in the Grizzlies.

“We played consistent tonight. On the defensive side of the floor, I thought, our effort was good all the way around. We didn’t score the ball, and at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to,” coach Shane Burcar said.

The scoring drought started from the beginning of the game. Northern Arizona hit just four of its first 18 shots and did not get to the foul line once through 12 minutes. Montana, though it was not hitting at a high rate either, built a 23-9 lead.

“We just couldn’t make shots, and that happens. We have guys who are going to have off nights, none of us are perfect, just going to bounce back next game. But defensively they didn’t do anything that was just special, we just couldn’t make shots tonight,” Lumberjacks guard Jalen Cone said.

Finally, with 5:22 left in the half, forward Nik Mains hit a 3 to cut the deficit to 23-12, sparking a 10-0 run to get all the way back to being down just 23-19. However, the Grizzlies finished the half with a quick run of their own, and were up 29-21 at the break.

The second half started much like the first, as Montana went on a quick 6-0 run in the first few minutes to take another double-digit lead.

After not attempting any free throws against the stout Grizzlies defense in the first half, Northern Arizona played a little bit more aggressively. The Lumberjacks got into the bonus with just under nine minutes left, and finished the game with 10 foul shots, all coming in the second half.

“We were trying to be more aggressive. Jalen was getting downhill, and we were trying to get switches on the bigs,” Mains said.

However, the Lumberjacks did not score enough for the majority of the half to cut the lead to single-digits. Unlike two days prior, in a close loss to Montana State, Northern Arizona could not put together a significant run to chip away at the deficit.

Finally, with under four minutes left, guard Keith Haymon hit a mid-range jumper, and Cone hit a 3 to cut the deficit to just six points with 3:07 left in the game. That would be as close as Northern Arizona got to mounting a comeback, as Montana responded with a couple free throws, and went on a 7-0 run late in the contest to secure the victory.

With the loss, Northern Arizona dropped its second consecutive home conference game. On Thursday, the defense struggled against the Bobcats, while the offense had trouble Saturday. However, with chances to win late against two of the top teams in the Big Sky, Burcar said there is not yet a need to panic this season.

“I keep talking about this mythical wall. We’re close to it,” he said.

The Lumberjacks will play their sixth consecutive home contest Monday, taking on Big Sky foe Sacramento State at 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

