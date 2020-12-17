NAU men's basketball still searching for first win with EWU on tap Friday and Saturday

Sitting at 0-3 and losing by 43, 24 and 39 points isn't exactly how the Northern Arizona men's basketball team envisioned the start of the season.

The Lumberjacks have already faced tough sledding just three games in, losing to Arizona, UC Riverside and Colorado State by massive margins. To make it tougher, the upcoming schedule doesn't let up.

The hard early schedule certainly seems to be by design, as the Lumberjacks have played three teams ranked in the top 153 of KenPom.com's team rankings. According to KenPom, Northern Arizona has had the 59th-toughest nonconference schedule in the NCAA, and ranks third among Big Sky Conference teams with at least two games against Division I programs -- Eastern Washington and Montana are just ahead of Northern Arizona.

"The record indicates a struggle, but it's not a struggle," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said Thursday during a phone interview. "Whether we are 3-0, 1-2, 0-3, that's not going to beat us down at all. We have a great attitude and we know it's going to take a little bit. ... We want to play as many good teams as we can."