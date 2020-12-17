NAU men's basketball still searching for first win with EWU on tap Friday and Saturday

Sitting at 0-3 and losing by 43, 24 and 39 points isn't exactly how the Northern Arizona men's basketball team envisioned the start of the season.
The Lumberjacks have already faced tough sledding just three games in, losing to Arizona, UC Riverside and Colorado State by massive margins. To make it tougher, the upcoming schedule doesn't let up.
The hard early schedule certainly seems to be by design, as the Lumberjacks have played three teams ranked in the top 153 of KenPom.com's team rankings. According to KenPom, Northern Arizona has had the 59th-toughest nonconference schedule in the NCAA, and ranks third among Big Sky Conference teams with at least two games against Division I programs -- Eastern Washington and Montana are just ahead of Northern Arizona.
"The record indicates a struggle, but it's not a struggle," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said Thursday during a phone interview. "Whether we are 3-0, 1-2, 0-3, that's not going to beat us down at all. We have a great attitude and we know it's going to take a little bit. ... We want to play as many good teams as we can."
First up comes Eastern Washington (1-4), another KenPom top 150 team at 135, for a double homestand Friday and Saturday at the Rolle Activity Center. The Eagles' record is a bit deceiving in showing how good the Big Sky preseason No. 1 has been. Eastern Washington, although winless against D-I schools so far, nearly pulled off upsets at Washington State and Arizona, losing both games by three, and kept up with Saint Mary's, losing by just five.
While the wins aren't there, the close calls and near upsets have sure shown that the Eagles have lived up to the preseason hype as the favorite to win the Big Sky.
At least the Lumberjacks get the Eagles at home instead of on the road this season.
"They are well-coached, they got great players, but there is no chance of us getting broken down; our attitude has been outstanding," Burcar said.
The Eagles have won six straight over the Lumberjacks, who haven't beaten their upcoming opponent since the 2016-17 season. Five of the six losses during the streak have been by double digits.
Key numbers
Speaking of double digits, Northern Arizona has started the season with three straight double-digit routs. The Lumberjacks have lost six straight games dating back to last season and haven't won a game since Feb. 27 when they knocked off Montana at home.
So far this season the Lumberjacks are shooting just 21.9% from deep, 37.8% on shots inside the arc, and have allowed teams to shoot an average of 51% from 3-point range and 62% on shots inside the arc.
In the three games so far opponents are scoring 42.5% of their points from beyond the arc against Northern Arizona -- the 12th-highest rate according to KenPom -- the D-I average is just 30.6%.
The Lumberjacks have scored 155 points this season, and Luke Avdalovic and Cameron Shelton have scored 86 of those points equaling 55% of the total offense.
Around the Big Sky
A former Lumberjack who went to a conference rival is now leaving.
Cameron Satterwhite, who graduate transferred from Northern Arizona to Big Sky rival Montana in the offseason after two seasons in Flagstaff, has left the Montana program, the school confirmed to reporters Wednesday night.
Satterwhite played in only two games for Montana and started once. He shot just 2 of 13 from the field in 39 minutes in those two games and was 0 of 8 from behind the 3-point line as he struggled to find a groove in his short career up in Missoula, Montana.
Not quite Big Sky-related but definitely Northern Arizona related, former Lumberjack Bernie Andre, who also left in the offseason around the same time as Satterwhite as a grad transfer to Vermont, has landed at Florida International after he left Vermont due to personal reasons.
Schedule update
Northern Arizona was able to reschedule a game that was nearly lost due to COVID-19 protocol.
Gonzaga announced on Twitter Wednesday night that the two schools have rescheduled a match-up that was supposed to happen Dec. 12. Now NAU will take on AP No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 28 in Spokane, Washington, at 7 p.m. The original game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Gonzaga program.
"We're thankful for Gonzaga for still wanting to play us," Burcar said, noting the work done to make sure the game still happens.
While Northern Arizona will be the heavy underdog against the hosting Bulldogs, the Lumberjacks will pocket a $50,000 payout, according to the game contract.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
