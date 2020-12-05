NAU men's basketball slated for season opener at UA after 2-week delay

"Full disclosure, it is very frustrating," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said in a Thursday phone interview. "Because you gear up for that game, you condition for your first game and that is something you know that is coming, kind of the light at the end of the tunnel. ... It's something you don't see coming. You take the tests, assuming everyone is going to be OK, and when I found out we did have a positive case I was getting ready to go practice. It happens suddenly and you try to communicate with your guys as best as you can. ... I like to think our guys are handling it well and our coaching staff is doing a good job with it."

The team has been able to get in only a few practices before its game with Arizona, which is 1-0 on the season with a win over Grambling State. Arizona on Saturday hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles, which was a late add to both teams' schedules as the Eagles had an opening with the Lumberjacks rescheduled to Dec. 18 and 19, giving the Wildcats two games despite their own roadblocks with scheduling.

When asked about the lack of practice time, as the team should get three practices before tip-off Monday, and time on the court, Burcar reiterated his normal no-excuses mindset.

"For us to have success, it's nothing more than an excuse," Burcar said. "It is what it is. We will be ready to go Monday."