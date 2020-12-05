NAU men's basketball slated for season opener at UA after 2-week delay

Following a two-week quarantine caused by a positive COVID-19 result within the program, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team is two days away from its season opener -- again.
The Lumberjacks were supposed to play the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 25 in Tucson, but then a positive test on the Lumberjacks forced that game, and the team's Big Sky openers against Eastern Washington scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, to be postponed.
So instead of being two games into the 2020-21 season, Northern Arizona is one of the last Big Sky Conference teams to get a game in -- Portland State and Northern Colorado are the only other two that haven't played yet due to COVID-19 issues. It was bound to happen and anyone who has followed college basketball closely isn't shocked.
But it is still frustrating when it happens.
The Lumberjacks were ready to go two weeks ago, practicing and taking proper precautions. Then the positive test result early in the week before the original season opener forced the Lumberjacks to drop everything and quarantine.
"Full disclosure, it is very frustrating," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said in a Thursday phone interview. "Because you gear up for that game, you condition for your first game and that is something you know that is coming, kind of the light at the end of the tunnel. ... It's something you don't see coming. You take the tests, assuming everyone is going to be OK, and when I found out we did have a positive case I was getting ready to go practice. It happens suddenly and you try to communicate with your guys as best as you can. ... I like to think our guys are handling it well and our coaching staff is doing a good job with it."
The team has been able to get in only a few practices before its game with Arizona, which is 1-0 on the season with a win over Grambling State. Arizona on Saturday hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles, which was a late add to both teams' schedules as the Eagles had an opening with the Lumberjacks rescheduled to Dec. 18 and 19, giving the Wildcats two games despite their own roadblocks with scheduling.
When asked about the lack of practice time, as the team should get three practices before tip-off Monday, and time on the court, Burcar reiterated his normal no-excuses mindset.
"For us to have success, it's nothing more than an excuse," Burcar said. "It is what it is. We will be ready to go Monday."
Although, it is an issue plaguing college basketball teams. The CDC recently changed its quarantine recommendation so that high-risk contacts who are asymptomatic can now return to normal activity after 10 days or leave quarantine after the seventh day with a negative test.
The Big Sky Conference would have to vote and approve changing its own protocol, but the move could be a step that helps teams like Northern Arizona that are playing during a pandemic.
When it comes to the Monday contest with Arizona, Burcar just wants his team to go out and play their game.
On the other side, Arizona is Arizona, a perennial power with a long-tenured head coach in Sean Miller. But the Wildcats are in a bit of a rebuild with a bunch of new faces.
In Arizona's season-opening win over Grambling State, newcomers Jordan Brown and James Akinjo led the way with 19 points apiece. Brown, an imposing 6-foot-11 forward, also nabbed 15 boards in the 74-55 home victory.
Northern Arizona's bigs, mainly Nik Mains and first-year Lumberjack Carson Towt, will be tested early by Arizona's size.
Of course, like we've seen already in the early stages of the college basketball season, anything can change and no game is liable to happen until both teams are on the court and the ball is tipped.
Game contract
According to the game contract and subsequent addendum, which were obtained by the Daily Sun this week via a records request, for Monday's game the Lumberjacks will bring in $80,000 for the program.
That is actually $10,000 lower than the original payout of $90,000 that was agreed upon in the series agreement in November 2019 -- which has three games scheduled between the two schools from 2020 through 2022.
The $10K change comes as colleges across the NCAA are reducing buy game payouts because of budget concerns. Northern Arizona and Arizona signed an agreement this past November consenting to the reduced payout and specific clauses pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before 2020, "pandemic" was not a term widely used in game contracts. Now, because of the swath of cancellations in college basketball due to COVID-19, the game contract between Northern Arizona and Arizona was amended to reflect the pandemic.
If the game doesn't happen at all due to COVID-19 results with either school, the contract states Northern Arizona is not entitled to any of the $80,000 payout. Northern Arizona would be refunded cost of travel if Arizona cancels the game while the Lumberjacks are on the road to Tucson.
The $80,000 payout is the highest of any of the Lumberjacks' nonconference games this season.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
