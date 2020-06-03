NAU men's basketball signs 6-11 Polish big Olgierd Dmochewicz

The bigs

Considering the loss of Jackson, who sat out last season after transferring over from Dartmouth, the Lumberjacks needed another big to fill in the five spot in Burcar's predominantly four-out offense.

Dmochewicz's addition makes three now for Burcar, the others being Nik Mains and Carson Towt -- who also sat out last season after joining the team as an early signee in January. Mains is the only one of the three with any Big Sky experience, making him the likely starter on paper as of now.

Each in the trio brings his own set of skills, although fans have only seen what Mains can do on the hardwood.

Mains has 61 games of experience as a redshirt junior and has been steady in his two seasons of seeing the floor. Both seasons he averaged nearly the same per game numbers across the board, with the only noticeable jump coming in his 3-point percentage -- which increased from 31% to 36%. Mains has played around 15 minutes per game for his career, but could see more time next season as the featured big.

Towt, listed at 6-foot-9, has the potential to be one of the better rim protectors on the team, Burcar said. With his size -- listed at 225 pounds but likely more now that he has had time to bulk up -- and athleticism, Burcar has noted how solid Towt can be when healthy.