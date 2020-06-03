NAU men's basketball signs 6-11 Polish big Olgierd Dmochewicz

Northern Arizona men's basketball worked quickly to find another big to fill the void just a few days after Adrease Jackson left the program, looking overseas to do so.
The Lumberjacks signed 6-foot-11 Polish big Olgierd Dmochewicz, the team announced Monday, as a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class. Dmochewicz, or "Big O" as Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar called him, played his prep ball at Get Better Academy in the Czech Republic -- a team that is building a bit of a pipeline to the Big Sky Conference.
Dmochewicz, originally from Konstancin-Jezioma, Poland, joins three former Get Better Academy players in the conference: Weber State's Michal Kozak and Seikou Sisoho Jawara, along with Idaho State's Liam Churchill Sorenson.
Burcar credited Dmochewicz's recruitment in large part to assistant coaches Tyler Ojanen and Gaellan Bewernick, along with Dmochewicz's coach at Get Better Academy, Juilan Betko.
"It turned around pretty quick that we settled in, and he liked us from the get-go," Burcar said. "We wanna give a lot of praise to his club coach, too."
While Dmochewicz will come into the program a year out of high school -- playing a year of post-graduate prep ball -- he still has some growing to do physically, Burcar said. The lengthy big is listed at just 200 pounds, which makes him the lightest big on the roster currently.
His skill set and personality should mesh with the rest of the Lumberjacks, Burcar said. The incoming freshman showed glimpses of solid athleticism and a potential to stretch the floor out to the 3-point line during his prep days.
In his final game of his career with his hometown team, Polonia Warszawa, Dmochewicz scored 30 points and hit seven 3-pointers.
"The talent that really had our interest was his motor -- he'll get up and down the floor at 6-11," Burcar said Monday in a phone interview. "He is someone that is very, very competitive. Obviously we didn't see him face to face, but the biggest thing is the loyalty to his coaches during the process. ... Those are the type of guys we want in the program."
Dmochewicz gives Northern Arizona two players born outside of the United States, along with Australian-born Jay Green, another accomplishment Burcar wanted to get done in the offseason.
Dmochewicz is also the first recruit to join Northern Arizona straight from Europe, meaning they did not attend high school in the U.S. since Stasha Dudukovich out of Switzerland in 1996.
The Lumberjacks have had other international-born players in recent memory, such as former guard Kris Yanku (Turkey), as well as a pair of African-born players in former forwards Aziz Seck (Senegal) and Ruben Fuamba (Democratic Republic of the Congo).
The bigs
Considering the loss of Jackson, who sat out last season after transferring over from Dartmouth, the Lumberjacks needed another big to fill in the five spot in Burcar's predominantly four-out offense.
Dmochewicz's addition makes three now for Burcar, the others being Nik Mains and Carson Towt -- who also sat out last season after joining the team as an early signee in January. Mains is the only one of the three with any Big Sky experience, making him the likely starter on paper as of now.
Each in the trio brings his own set of skills, although fans have only seen what Mains can do on the hardwood.
Mains has 61 games of experience as a redshirt junior and has been steady in his two seasons of seeing the floor. Both seasons he averaged nearly the same per game numbers across the board, with the only noticeable jump coming in his 3-point percentage -- which increased from 31% to 36%. Mains has played around 15 minutes per game for his career, but could see more time next season as the featured big.
Towt, listed at 6-foot-9, has the potential to be one of the better rim protectors on the team, Burcar said. With his size -- listed at 225 pounds but likely more now that he has had time to bulk up -- and athleticism, Burcar has noted how solid Towt can be when healthy.
Dmochewicz might need to fill out some physically, but shows potential as an eventual starter if his skills translate to the Big Sky level.
"Now we got good competition there at that spot," Burcar said. " ... Between Carson, Nik and Big O, that's a pretty good group. Like I said, on paper Nik would be starting, but who knows where that goes."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
