NAU men's basketball series at Sac State canceled due to COVID-19 issues

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team will be missing some time due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Northern Arizona Athletics announced Tuesday morning that the upcoming men's basketball series at Sacramento State is canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Lumberjacks program but remained mum on specifics.

Athletics continued to be mum in response to questions about COVID-19, specifically when asked to clarify how Friday's game against Northern Colorado was able to happen when the school ended up canceling the following three games: Sunday's against Northern Colorado and the upcoming Sac State series.

When asked Tuesday by the Daily Sun, a Northern Arizona Athletics spokesperson said the school has no further comment regarding the canceled series.

"(NAU Athletics) doesn't have any further comment," the spokesperson said. "Other than as previously stated, there were no positives as of Friday when the game was played."

As a result of the cancellation, Athletics also nixed men's basketball head coach Shane Burcar's Tuesday media availability.