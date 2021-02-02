NAU men's basketball series at Sac State canceled due to COVID-19 issues

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team will be missing some time due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
Northern Arizona Athletics announced Tuesday morning that the upcoming men's basketball series at Sacramento State is canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Lumberjacks program but remained mum on specifics.
Athletics continued to be mum in response to questions about COVID-19, specifically when asked to clarify how Friday's game against Northern Colorado was able to happen when the school ended up canceling the following three games: Sunday's against Northern Colorado and the upcoming Sac State series.
When asked Tuesday by the Daily Sun, a Northern Arizona Athletics spokesperson said the school has no further comment regarding the canceled series.
"(NAU Athletics) doesn't have any further comment," the spokesperson said. "Other than as previously stated, there were no positives as of Friday when the game was played."
As a result of the cancellation, Athletics also nixed men's basketball head coach Shane Burcar's Tuesday media availability.
Southern Utah was also forced to cancel its upcoming series against Northern Colorado due to issues with COVID-19 within the latter's men's basketball team. It is unclear if those issues are connected to the Northern Arizona issues.
The Sac State series is the second major cancellation for the Northern Arizona men's team this season. The first was when the Lumberjacks had a two-week delay to the start of the season due to a positive case within the program.
Last week the Big Sky Conference had multiple schedule changes due to issues at almost half of the member schools. Southern Utah, Eastern Washington, Montana and Northern Arizona all had to scratch games due to COVID-19 issues within their programs.
For now, the Big Sky has a policy that prevents conference games from being rescheduled despite some teams going around said policy.
It is unclear how many games the Northern Arizona men's basketball team will miss. The next scheduled series is against Portland State Feb. 11 and 13.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.