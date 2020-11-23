NAU men's basketball season opener at UA postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

Wednesday's Northern Arizona men's basketball season opener against Arizona has been postponed, reportedly due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Lumberjacks' program.

The news was first reported on Twitter by Stadium's Jeff Goodman Monday morning, quoting sources, and subsequently confirmed by Arizona Daily Star reporter Bruce Pascoe on Twitter.

Pascoe also reported that an announcement is likely to come sometime today from both schools, which the Daily Sun has since confirmed.

Northern Arizona's next game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 against Eastern Washington both team's Big Sky Conference opener. It is not known at this time whether that game is still on track to happen as scheduled.

Wednesday's game against Arizona is expected to be made up at some point but an exact date is unclear.

Dozens of college basketball programs around the country are either on hold, or have already had to cancel and postpone games due to various issues with COVID-19.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.