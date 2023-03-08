The No. 9 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men's basketball team going to the Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball Championships final for the first time since 2008. The Lumberjacks defeated the No. 4 Montana Grizzlies in the semifinals, 83-71, in Boise, Idaho.

“I couldn’t be happier for all the fans of Northern Arizona University representing our great university in Flagstaff, Arizona,” Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar said.

The Cinderella run continued began thanks to a solid effort by junior guard Jalen Cone. The Virginia Tech transfer came to Flagstaff with the purpose of leading a team to where it is now, but he is still trying to wrap his mind over it happening.

“I can’t imagine what’s going on right now,” Cone said. “This is definitely something me and coach [Burcar] talked about. At the time we talked on the phone, I told him I want to come and win. He told me the history of NAU and I just told him that I wanted to change that and be a part of that change.”

Cone began his day against Montana as a prelude of what was to come, by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in what became six for the game, including his first five in a row.

Being two days removed from being part of arguably the wildest buzzer-beaters in all of college basketball this season in a win over Eastern Washington, Cone was anxious to get back on the court.

Burcar said the day off they had on Monday gave the Lumberjacks time to collect themselves.

“To win that buzzer-beater game, that’s an emotional night,” Burcar said. “You don’t fall asleep after that game. I don’t think I actually laid down and went to bed until after 3.”

Cone’s late 3s in the run softened a drought by NAU, keeping the Lumberjacks in the game despite some scoring issues. The Grizzlies took their first lead of the game on a dunk by redshirt junior Dischon Thomas. The Colorado State transfer had a team-high 19 points for Montana.

NAU limited Montana’s hottest player to having an almost null effect on the game. Redshirt senior guard Aanen Moody was fresh off a career-high 28 points in the quarterfinals against No. 5 Idaho State the previous night. The Lumberjacks held him to just six points on 0 for 5 shooting from 3.

Burcar said the team’s previous meetings with Moody when he played at Southern Utah and this year with Montana showed what a factor he could be if he was not stopped.

“He had a really good game up in Missoula, he went off on us,” Burcar said. “How he played last night, we had to limit his shots. It was a team defensive effort to hold a guy like that.”

Moody hit a jumper, though, to give Montana a two-point lead at halftime.

By halftime, Cone was one point shy of having half of NAU’s points when it trailed 34-32. It was the first time NAU had trailed at halftime in the three games it has played in Boise. Montana looked to have the upper hand when redshirt sophomore Carson Towt was called for his third foul with over two minutes left in the half.

Foul trouble played a hand in the quarterfinal game against Eastern Washington and if NAU was going to win the battle in the post, it needed to save its big man for down the stretch. However, Towt stepped right back onto the court at the start of half knowing very well another foul would take him off the court for an extended period of time.

“Just playing smart,” Towt said. “You get two fouls in the first half, you know you got to play smart. I picked up a cheap one boxing out. It happens. You build from that adversity.”

Towt powered through and played just as aggressively, but was a bit smarter to not pick up fouls. He swatted loose balls to his backcourt right over Grizzlies’ heads, set screens for Cone who ran circles around Montana defenders and powered his way to the basket where he scored 12 of his 14 points in the final 20 minutes.

NAU shared the ball well to start the second half, putting five Lumberjacks in the score column in the first five minutes while Montana only had four scorers get more than two points the whole half.

The Lumberjacks took their biggest lead of the game when graduate guard Xavier Fuller converted an and-one. He missed the ensuing free throw only for Towt to come flying in for the putback as the midway point of the second half flew by.

Towt ended just one rebound shy of what would have been his sixth double-double this season and second in the tournament so far.

NAU staying out of foul trouble kept Montana from doing any more damage at the line. The Big Sky’s best in free-throw percentage shot 14 for 15 from the line, but it was not enough for the Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks have lost games in every which way possible, but those defeats have encouraged them to close out games with efficiency.

“I think all the adversity we’ve been through the regular season taught us how to win in the postseason,” Cone said.

NAU’s three wins in the conference tournament mark its first three-game winning streak all season and the first since November 2021.

The Lumberjacks will play No. 2 Montana State Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.