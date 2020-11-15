NAU men's basketball preview: Shane Burcar's 1st official season as head coach about to get started

Nearly a year and a half ago, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team was getting used to an interim coach who didn't know what his future was with the struggling program.
Now, things are looking a bit better for the Lumberjacks.
As the interim head coach in 2019-20, Shane Burcar led the Lumberjacks to their best record since the 2014-15 season as his team went 16-14 overall and 10-10 in the Big Sky Conference.
Burcar took over as interim after former head coach Jack Murphy left to take an assistant coaching role at his alma mater, Arizona. Burcar had no idea what his future held with Northern Arizona, at least until March, when he was hired as the head coach of the future, signing a five-year deal.
Now, in his first season without the interim tag, Burcar has some slight retooling to do with the program.
"This is my 23rd year of coaching; I've part of a team since I was four years old. I believe in what we are doing 100%," Burcar said. " ... It's just year two of what we believe in and I think we will have more success."
All-Conference big Brooks DeBisschop graduated, and versatile forward Bernie Andre and athletic two-guard Cameron Satterwhite graduate transferred to Vermont and Montana, respectively.
Andre was reported to be leaving Vermont for personal reasons, college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein tweeted Friday.
All three started games consistently a season ago, leaving the current roster young with zero seniors -- but two redshirt juniors.
The biggest known commodity for the Lumberjacks is a big one. Junior guard Cameron Shelton, fresh off a breakout sophomore season, was a linchpin in the turnaround last year.
Shelton, an All-Big Sky third-team member in 2019-20, is the only returning Big Sky player to rank in the top 10 in points. rebounds, assists and steals per game. He averaged 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in Big Sky play a season ago, and Burcar is excited to see how Shelton handles an even more expanded role.
With DeBisschop gone, now playing professional ball overseases, the offense is expected to run through Shelton more often. Last season the offense often started with DeBisschop in the high post as the skilled big man was an adept passer and hit teammates on cuts or off-ball screens.
But now, with a different roster makeup and few other primary creators, Shelton will get a chance to up his passing game a bit.
"I think he can get so much better," Burcar said. "I like to think his passing stats will go up this year just because of the type of players we have here."
Because the team is attempting to play during the pandemic, it's highly likely the Lumberjacks don't play their entire 25-game slate. The minimum needed to play and be NCAA Tournament eligible is just 13 due to the way COVID-19 has upended sports.
Key returners
While Shelton showed his worth as a straight-line driver, there needs to be someone who can knock down shots.
Well, redshirt junior Luke Avdalovic fits that mold and then some.
Avdalovic shot 41% from behind the 3-point arc, leading the team in makes from deep as well with 52 across 28 games. While his 3-ball has been known the past two years, his off-the-dribble game could be a new wrinkle seen.
Nik Mains is likely to fill the center spot that DeBisschop left open, while Isaiah Lewis, Ajang Aguek and Keith Haymon will be in the running for minutes on the wing and the four position.
All three of Lewis, Aguek and Haymon bring their own specialty and versatility. Lewis saw time at all positions but center last year as a combo forward, Aguek is a rangy defender at 6-foot-8 and a long wingspan, while Haymon is likely the team's second-best 3-point shooter behind Avdalovic.
Haymon shot 37% from deep last season.
Key newcomers
Northern Arizona was originally supposed to get two graduate transfers, Jay Green and Malcolm Porter, but the latter opted out of the season due to COVD-19 concerns.
Green is one of two transfers coming in with Carson Towt, who enrolled early in January. Either of the two could see starting minutes, notably Green on the wing with his defensive versatility.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona brought in three freshmen: forward Wynton Brown, guard Cater Mahaney and 6-11 polish big man Olgierd Dmochewicz.
Burcar noted the versatility of the entire roster -- which is exactly how he wants to build the roster.
"That's exactly how we want to be built," Burcar said. "We want to recruit players, not just a guard who can't post up or a big man who can never shoot it or pass it. I think we have great length on our team all the way around and strength. We can do a couple different things this year with our versatility."
First game
The Lumberjacks are scheduled to open the season at Arizona in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Tip-off time is to be determined. All games are subject to cancellations due to COVID-19 testing and if a team gets exposed -- which would force a two-week shut down according to NCAA guidelines.
