NAU men's basketball preview: Shane Burcar's 1st official season as head coach about to get started

With DeBisschop gone, now playing professional ball overseases, the offense is expected to run through Shelton more often. Last season the offense often started with DeBisschop in the high post as the skilled big man was an adept passer and hit teammates on cuts or off-ball screens.

But now, with a different roster makeup and few other primary creators, Shelton will get a chance to up his passing game a bit.

"I think he can get so much better," Burcar said. "I like to think his passing stats will go up this year just because of the type of players we have here."

Because the team is attempting to play during the pandemic, it's highly likely the Lumberjacks don't play their entire 25-game slate. The minimum needed to play and be NCAA Tournament eligible is just 13 due to the way COVID-19 has upended sports.

Key returners

While Shelton showed his worth as a straight-line driver, there needs to be someone who can knock down shots.

Well, redshirt junior Luke Avdalovic fits that mold and then some.