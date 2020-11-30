NAU men's basketball postpones Big Sky openers against Eastern Washington to Dec. 18 and 19

For the second straight Monday, the Northern Arizona men's basketball program has announced that it will delay a game due to COVID-19 protocol. This time, it is the team's Big Sky opening weekend.

The program announced Monday morning that games against Eastern Washington that were originally slated for Thursday and Saturday of this week are being postponed to Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at the Rolle Activity Center — both slated to noon tip-offs.

Last week, the program announced the season opener against Arizona would be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 result within the Lumberjacks program.

It is unknown if there are any new cases of COVID-19 within the Lumberjacks program. Northern Arizona Athletics maintains its stance of not releasing specific COVID-19 case numbers, instead lumping athletics into the same number as the rest of Northern Arizona University.