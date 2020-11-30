NAU men's basketball postpones Big Sky opener, sets new date for UA game

For the second straight Monday, the Northern Arizona men's basketball program has announced that it will delay a game due to COVID-19 protocol. This time, it is the team's Big Sky opening weekend.
The program announced Monday morning that games against Eastern Washington that were originally slated for Thursday and Saturday of this week are being postponed to Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at the Rolle Activity Center — both slated to noon tip-offs.
Last week, the program announced the season opener against Arizona would be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 result within the Lumberjacks program.
It is unknown if there are any new cases of COVID-19 within the Lumberjacks program. Northern Arizona Athletics maintains its stance of not releasing specific COVID-19 case numbers, instead lumping athletics into the same number as the rest of Northern Arizona University.
It was expected and rumored through sources that the Eastern Washington games would be altered and that Northern Arizona would follow the 14-day quarantine and stoppage of play suggested by the NCAA.
The news was slightly broken by ESPN Sunday night when the rescheduled times showed up on the ESPN website on the college basketball schedule.
As of press time, there have been a confirmed 14 games postponed or outright canceled among all men's and women's Big Sky basketball programs.
Not long after the news of the Eastern Washington game, CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reported on Twitter that the Arizona game has been rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 7, citing sources. At about 1 p.m. both Arizona and Northern Arizona confirmed the report with announcements about the new date.
Monday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip and is still the Northern Arizona men's basketball season opener due to the Eastern Washington switch. After the Arizona game the Lumberjacks are scheduled to host UC Riverside Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Rolle Activity Center.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
