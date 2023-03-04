The Northern Arizona men's basketball team lived to fight another day on Saturday, gritting its way past the Idaho Vandals in a close 87-76 finish in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Men's Basketball Championships in Boise, Idaho.

Junior Jalen Cone led the Lumberjacks with 25 points while four other NAU players also put up double figures. Idaho was led by the pairing of junior Isaac Jones and freshman Nigel Burris who combined for 44 points.

The previous meeting between the two teams was the first Big Sky road win of the season for the Lumberjacks and sent the Vandals into a four-game spiral. Now the two teams met in Boise with their seasons on the line.

It was clear from the jump that this game would not be for the faint of heart. NAU held a narrow lead throughout the first half but Idaho always seemed to pull out an answer just when it looked like the Lumberjacks were in control.

The Vandals managed to take the lead briefly at the end of the half but the Lumberjacks showed their resolve. Cone drained a pair of important 3-pointers that gave NAU the lead right back and redshirt senior Nik Mains secured the Lumberjacks advantage going into halftime, 45-42.

The Vandals once again showed that they wouldn’t go quietly coming out of the locker room, taking the lead in the opening five minutes. Cone’s heroics once again slowed Idaho momentum, but the Vandals answered right back and regained the lead.

Graduate student Xavier Fuller and Mains came up big on back-to-back possessions to once again flip the script. Then Idaho began to stumble and NAU opened up an 11 point lead with just under eight minutes to go.

Backed into a corner, the Vandals stormed back. Going on a 10-1 run over a two-minute stretch, Idaho made the game close. NAU held on, but Idaho did everything it could to stay in a position to make a run. In one of the game's biggest moments, the Lumberjacks gave the ball to an unlikely hero.

Freshman Oakland Fort has struggled from beyond the arc in conference play, making just four before the tournament. Fort had gone 2 for 3 from 3-point range to this point in the game and the guard would once again come up big, draining a spot up shot from the wing to stretch the lead to seven and, with just 46 seconds to go, doom the Vandals.

“Full credit to Oakland Fort,” said Idaho coach Tim Marrion. “That’s what good players do, good players show up in key moments.”

NAU now moves on to face the Eastern Washington Eagles, the top-seeded squad in the tournament. The Lumberjacks went 0-2 against the Eagles this year, meaning they will be heavy underdogs. There is reason for hope however as it feels like the team has turned a new leaf by winning a down to the wire game.

“Our last five games of the season have been really good to us,” said NAU coach Shane Burcar of NAU’s struggles in close games. “There had to be a breakthrough sooner or later. So hopefully we can do that and work it into the Eastern Washington game and if that has to be a close game let's hope that humps in our favor.”

The Lumberjacks will face the Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.