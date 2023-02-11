In the span of 0.4 seconds, the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team had what looked like a miracle win ripped away.

Down a point, Portland State’s Hunter Woods threw the ball across the entire court, and Isaiah Johnson hit a shot as the buzzer sounded as the Vikings stole an 88-87 victory over the Lumberjacks Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.

The Vikings’ victory stunned Northern Arizona, which nearly pulled off a buzzer-beater win itself. After trailing the entire second half, Jalen Cone threw a pass to Liam Lloyd, who hit a 3-pointer that gave the Lumberjacks what looked like a victory at 87-86. But Johnson’s shot, leaning away after a full-court pass, moved the Lumberjacks to 7-20 (3-11 Big Sky)

“That’s heartbreak hotel right there, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. We make, we think, a game-winning shot with 0.4 seconds left, the guy throws a pop-up and the guy banks it from the short corner off and makes it,” Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar said.

It was the second time the Lumberjacks have fallen on a buzzer-beating shot to Portland State this season. The Vikings prevailed 75-74 in Portland on Jan. 12.

The Lumberjacks were inefficient offensively Saturday, shooting 30 of 64 (46.9%) and just 21.4% from 3-point range after hitting 15 of 27 from outside just two days prior in a win over Sacramento State.

The Lumberjacks stayed in the game with a vast advantage in free throws, hitting 24 compared to just nine from Portland State. Northern Arizona’s Xavier Fuller benefitted from the free throw difference, hitting six en route to a team-high 18 points. The Lumberjacks also won the rebounding battle 40-30, with Carson Towt’s nine leading the way. He also scored 17 points.

Along with Fuller and Towt, the trio of Lloyd (11), Cone (12) and Nik Mains (15) each scored in double figures.

But ultimately, the lack of answers on defense cost the Lumberjacks the game. Cameron Parker and Jorell Saterfield both scored a game-high 21 points. The Vikings shot 57.4% overall, and 45% from 3.

“To have any team shoot 57% and still have a chance to win it, that’s remarkable in itself. We tried everything. We went to our zone, we picked up full-court, we trapped on the wing. And you’ve got to win the individual matchup with our help defense,” Burcar said.

He added: “I thought we’ve been getting better defensively, and hopefully this is just a setback.”

Portland State held a slight advantage through the first 20 minutes. Cone hit a wild 3 as time expired, but the Vikings still led 43-39 at halftime.

The Vikings increased their lead steadily in the second half, extending their advantage to 11 midway through the period.

But the Lumberjacks clawed back, getting as close as two points down as Cone hit a layup with 25 seconds remaining. Northern Arizona fouled the Vikings to extend the game with 16.5 seconds left. Woods missed a free throw and the Lumberjacks had life.

Lloyd’s shot gave the Lumberjacks their first lead since a one-point advantage with 7:24 left in the first half. They just couldn’t hold on, something that has become a pattern this season. It was the eighth time in 10 games that the Lumberjacks lost by five points or less.

“We have to figure out a way to finish the job. With 0.4 seconds left you’re feeling pretty good, but at the end there we didn’t get it done,” Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks will begin a three-game road trip Thursday at Eastern Washington.