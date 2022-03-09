NAU men's basketball loses heart-breaker to Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona was up a majority of the second half in the first round of the 2022 Big Sky Men's Basketball Championships, and the No. 11 Lumberjacks nearly pulled off an upset victory. But the No. 6 Eastern Washington Eagles came back late and won, 78-75, to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Lumberjacks (9-23, 5-16 Big Sky) trailed much of the first half against the defending conference champions, and came storming back to take a lead early in the second half behind a double-double from forward Carson Towt (21 points, 16 rebounds) and an additional 19 points from guard Jalen Cone. But the Lumberjacks gave up their advantage with two minutes left and could not claw back.

“NAU came with a great game plan and came out in the second half and were hitting shots and it was tough to guard them. But our guys survived and made some plays down the stretch,” Eastern Washington coach David Riley said.

The Lumberjacks took a nine-point lead on a jumper from Cone with 5:38 left to play. But, the Lumberjacks did not hit another field goal for 5:35, when Towt hit a layup with just over three seconds left in a game that Eastern Washington had nearly clinched.

Despite shooting 43% -- just three percentage points less than Eastern Washington at 46% -- the Lumberjacks hit just one of their final 12 shots to end the game.

“I thought we had a couple opportunities but just weren’t able to put the ball in the basket. Long story short, it’s going to be a long offseason to think about that, but we have to turn that into a positive,” Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar said.

Down 74-71 with 38 seconds left to play, the Lumberjacks had a chance to tie late, but missed three consecutive shots at the rim. The teams traded possessions and Northern Arizona kept fouling to force Eastern Washington to shoot free throws and extend the clock.

With just over 2 seconds to play, Eastern Washington hit a free throw to make the score 78-75. The Lumberjacks, without a timeout, had to throw a prayer of a pass to guard Isaiah Lewis, who was just past halfcourt on Eastern Washington’s end. He had nowhere to go with the ball, and threw a pass that was deflected out of bounds with 0.1 seconds to play. Northern Arizona inbounded it to Cone, but there was not enough time for him to get a shot off from the perimeter before time expired.

Part of Eastern Washington’s comeback came from its ability to draw fouls. Guards Nik Mains and Keith Haymon both fouled out midway through the second half, forcing the Lumberjacks to go deeper into their rotation. Mason Stark had 12 points off the bench, shooting 4 of 7 from 3-point range, but the Eagles drew enough fouls to score heavily from the line. They shot 25 free throws, hitting 21 of them, compared to just 14 attempts for Northern Arizona.

Unless there are transfers out of the program, Northern Arizona will bring back nearly all of its players from this season in 2022-23. Only guard Jay Green, who started on Wednesday and finished with 10 points, is set to graduate.

Burcar said the team’s record this season is “unacceptable,” but he believes the future is bright with a young team that is developing.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back as far as record-wise to maybe move forward. I feel really good about our guys. I always say we have a good team,” he said.

The Lumberjacks lost eight consecutive games, including the first-round matchup against the Eagles, to end its season, despite falling by single-digits in each of the last three.

“We had a lot of ups and downs this season, but all-in-all it was a learning experience,” Cone said. “It’s a young team, and I definitely know we’re going to grow and get better this offseason and we’re going to be right back here.”

