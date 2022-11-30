NAU men's basketball handles Ottawa at home, snaps 3-game slide

Following a string of three losses, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men’s basketball team righted the ship by cruising to an 82-51 win over NAIA opponent Ottawa University Tuesday at Rolle Activity Center.

The Lumberjacks (3-6) took an early lead and the result was hardly ever in doubt. Nik Mains was the leading scorer with 19 points for the home team, and was one of four players to reach double-digit scoring totals.

Northern Arizona hit a season-high 14 3-pointers, shooting 44% from behind the arc overall and 62% from the perimeter in the first half.

“When you’re about to share the ball and constantly pass it around the 3-point line and anyone’s hitting, it’s just a great feeling for the offense, and it helps us throughout the game,” Mains said.

The Lumberjacks also played arguably their best defensive game of the season, as 51 points allowed was the lowest total through this point. Though they play in a lower conference, the Spirit came in as one of the top-scoring teams in the NAIA, averaging 86 points per game.

The Spirit shot just 30% from the field and 13% from long range. Northern Arizona also dominated the glass, 52-35.

“We came in and we did what we wanted to do. We took care of business. They were averaging about 80-something per game, and we held them to 51,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. “I really liked our effort in the last 48 hours. We got better at what NAU basketball is about."

Northern Arizona took an early lead, and Mains scored the first seven points of the game. The Lumberjacks were up double-digits within minutes.

The Lumberjacks pounded the ball inside with their forwards, who created chances to score from the paint and also kick out to open shooters on the outside. More importantly, Northern Arizona was efficient defensively in the opening minutes.

Following a 92-82 loss to Abilene Christian two days prior, the Lumberjacks were set on not giving up so many points. They led 48-24 at halftime.

“They can get out and score in bunches, and they only had 24 points in the first half. And we pounded it into the post early to establish getting some points up on that board and getting some touches,” Burcar said. “As much as I don’t want to say it was important to start the game, I just think when you have a tough loss like Sunday, you need to get out to a good start like that mentally.”

Ottawa cut the lead to just below 20 midway through the second half, but Northern Arizona went on a 12-2 run as the Spirit shot just 10% for a stretch of a few minutes.

The Lumberjacks will visit Pepperdine in Malibu, California, on Saturday. Northern Arizona hopes the win will boost it moving forward.

“I feel like every game we click more, especially on the defensive end,” Mains said.