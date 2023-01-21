NAU men's basketball goes cold late, falls to Eastern Washington at home,79-76

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men’s basketball team lost its fifth consecutive game Saturday, falling 79-76 to the Eastern Washington Eagles in the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (5-16, 1-7 Big Sky) led the majority of the second half, but went cold in the final moments to lose late.

Despite shooting 14 of 31 from 3-point range, good for 45%, and getting 25 points from Jalen Cone and 23 from Xavier Fuller, the Lumberjacks shot just 38% from the floor overall.

“We’re 10 for 32 from 2s, and the bottom line is the ball has to go in the basket,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. “If we can even shoot in the 40s we win the game.”

Up 74-69 with 2:45 to play, the Eagles finished the game on a 10-2 run to take a three-point lead. Fuller tied his career high in points for the Lumberjacks, but missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer in an attempt to tie the game.

“I thought it was a good look, it just didn’t fall,” Fuller said. “But that’s a play we work on all the time.

Northern Arizona started the game hot offensively. The Lumberjacks went 6 of 9 from the floor in the opening minutes, including 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc.

Fuller scored Northern Arizona’s first 10 points, including a pair of 3s. He finished the half with 18.

But, while the Lumberjacks scored early, so did Eastern Washington. The Eagles connected on 4 of 7 baskets from behind the arc, and went on a 13-0 run to take a 25-16 lead before the Lumberjacks called a timeout with 11:02 left in the first half, but Northern Arizona moved to a zone defense. The new formation allowed the Lumberjacks to contest better from the outside. After a hot start, the Eagles hit just 2 of 8 from 3. They finished with a 3-point percentage of just 33%, going 11 of 33.

“When they’re missing 20 shots, you do what’s been working,” Burcar said. “Our zone was very effective tonight. We don’t play much of it but we practiced it yesterday. And the guys did a good job on that.”

The lead changed hands several times from that point, with neither team gaining a significant advantage. With 3:02 left in the half, Carson Towt hit a free throw to give the Lumberjacks a one-point lead. That advantage held firm until the end of the half, and Northern Arizona led 39-38 at the break.

The lead changed 13 times in the game, but with 1:45 to play Eastern Washington’s Angelo Allegri hit three free throws to take a 75-74 lead. The Eagles held on from there, as the Lumberjacks missed four consecutive shot attempts and a free throw in the final moments.

“If you’re going to win you’ve got to make those plays. And unfortunately we weren’t able to do that today,” Burcar said.