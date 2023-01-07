NAU men's basketball goes cold in home loss to Montana State, 69-54

Northern Arizona men’s basketball couldn’t get a consistent rhythm going offensively Saturday and fell to the Montana State Bobcats, 69-54, in a game the Lumberjacks trailed virtually all day at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (5-12, 1-3 Big Sky) shot just 26.5% from the field, while the defending conference champions were efficient, hitting 52.3% of their shots and 44.4% from behind the arc — where they went 8 of 15.

“I thought we had good shots but didn’t make it, we were a little stale on offense,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said.

Guard Xavier Fuller hit a baseline jumper on the Lumberjacks’ opening possession to take a 2-0 lead, but that would be the only moment Northern Arizona held an advantage. Montana State scored the next 17 while the Lumberjacks missed 10 consecutive shots from the floor.

The Bobcats took the lead and held it the rest of the game, and Northern Arizona never seemed comfortable in its offense.

“I think we weren’t being as aggressive, and I think they were dictating our pace, where it should have been the other way around,” Fuller said.

Fuller was a lone bright spot offensively, scoring a game-high 23 points. Guard Jalen Cone chipped in 12 points and four assists, but shot just 2 of 10.

Much of Fuller’s production came from drives to the basket, as he earned eight free-throw attempts and made all of them.

“I’ve got my assistant coaches, specifically coach (Gary) Bell, telling me to get to the rim, don’t settle, stuff like that. So once we see the score and they’re in the bonus, you’ve just got to take leadership and get downhill and get to the free-throw line,” Fuller said.

Northern Arizona never could catch up in the first half, as the Bobcats continued to score and got up by as much as 21. They finished the first half up 40-24, hitting 59% of their shots, including 4 of 10 from distance.

The Lumberjacks came out of the break hot, starting the second half on a 12-4 run. Liam Lloyd hit a midrange bucket to close the gap to 44-36 with 15:33 remaining in the game.

Northern Arizona and Montana State battled the next few minutes, as the host kept the deficit under double-digits until the 9:48 mark when Cone hit a 3 to make the score 56-48.

After Cone’s basket, the Lumberjacks didn’t hit another shot from the floor in the game, missing their final 10 attempts.

Bobcats guard Darius Brown finished the game with 22 points on an efficient night, going 8 of 9 from the floor with 13 of his points coming in the second half.

“The big part of the game was that we got it within eight and we had three or four possessions where we got good shots to get within six or five, and we just couldn’t get over that next hump,” Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks will play a pair of conference road games, visiting Portland State Thursday and Sacramento State Saturday.