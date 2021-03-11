NAU men's basketball goes cold from deep, upset bid falls short in Big Sky tournament quarterfinals

All game against the No. 2 team in the Big Sky Conference, the No. 10-seeded Northern Arizona men's basketball team was right there.

It never got out of hand. In the words of former Weber State Wildcats head coach Joe Cravens, who provided the color commentary on the PlutoTV broadcast for the game, the Lumberjacks just wouldn't die like an old garden snake.

Eastern Washington never led by more than 12, but a cold 3-point shooting night froze Northern Arizona's upset hopes in a 66-60 loss Thursday to the Eagles in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Boise, Idaho.

Northern Arizona shot just 4 of 19 from distance as sharpshooter Luke Avdalovic -- who scored a career-high 26 points in the first round against Portland State -- was held to just one 3-point attempt, which he missed, as the Eagles ran him off the line all game.

"I think they were probably locking up on this guy here, Luke Avdalovic," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "Luke had a good game all the way around and that is going to happen. ... To shoot 19 shots, we will take that. I thought we took good shots. Off the top of my head I can't remember a bad shot. ... Again, I am not going to mention any names, when you do that, go 4 for 19, it is so hard to win a game. I love our guys and they don't try to miss."