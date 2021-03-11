NAU men's basketball goes cold from deep, upset bid falls short in Big Sky tournament quarterfinals

All game against the No. 2 team in the Big Sky Conference, the No. 10-seeded Northern Arizona men's basketball team was right there.
It never got out of hand. In the words of former Weber State Wildcats head coach Joe Cravens, who provided the color commentary on the PlutoTV broadcast for the game, the Lumberjacks just wouldn't die like an old garden snake.
Eastern Washington never led by more than 12, but a cold 3-point shooting night froze Northern Arizona's upset hopes in a 66-60 loss Thursday to the Eagles in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Boise, Idaho.
Northern Arizona shot just 4 of 19 from distance as sharpshooter Luke Avdalovic -- who scored a career-high 26 points in the first round against Portland State -- was held to just one 3-point attempt, which he missed, as the Eagles ran him off the line all game.
"I think they were probably locking up on this guy here, Luke Avdalovic," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "Luke had a good game all the way around and that is going to happen. ... To shoot 19 shots, we will take that. I thought we took good shots. Off the top of my head I can't remember a bad shot. ... Again, I am not going to mention any names, when you do that, go 4 for 19, it is so hard to win a game. I love our guys and they don't try to miss."
Northern Arizona's other key shooters, Nik Mains and Keith Haymon, went 1 of 7 and 1 of 8 from 3-point range respectively in the ice-cold shooting night.
Avdalovic led the Lumberjacks in scoring with 12 while Cameron Shelton and Mains each had 11. Eastern Washington got solid bench production, as the reserves scored 21 points combined.
Tyler Robertson, the Big Sky reserve player of the year, scored 18 off the bench including a 10-for-10 day from the foul line.
Eastern Washington advances to the Big Sky tournament semifinals to face the winner of No. 3 Weber State and No. 6 Montana -- which tipped off about an hour after the Lumberjacks-Eagles game so it was not finished as of publication.
Thursday's Big Sky tourney match-up was drastically different than the last time Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington met.
The two played in mid-December to open conference play. Eastern Washington led by just four at halftime of that game, and exploded in the second half to take a 16-point win in Flagstaff.
This time, the Eagles led by just seven at the break, 37-30. There wasn't much that Northern Arizona could do other than make shots. If just two of those drop the game is totally different.
Northern Arizona had a few chances late from Haymon and Mains as the two missed a pair of solid looks from beyond the arc in the final 30 seconds.
Northern Arizona finishes a weird 2020-21 college basketball season with a 6-16 record counting the tournament. Northern Arizona took its first Big Sky tournament win since 2014-15 and is set to return its entire roster for next season -- depending on any transfers of course.
Shelton, Northern Arizona's star point guard, had a less-than-stellar tournament. He failed to come close to his 20-point per game scoring average scoring just eight and 11 points in the two games.
Back in Boise
The Big Sky basketball tournament will remain in Boise, Idaho, through 2026, the conference announced Thursday. The league first held the tourney in Boise in 2019 after bouncing around a little from Reno, Nevada, along with the period of the higher seeds hosting tournament games.
Around the Big Sky
Southern Utah 91, Northern Colorado 83
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — John Knight III had a career-high 34 points to outduel Bodie Hume and carry Southern Utah to a win over Northern Colorado Thursday.
Hume led the Bears with 30 points, tying his career high.
Dre Marin had 15 points for Southern Utah (20-3). Tevian Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Daylen Kountz had 22 points for the Bears (11-11). Kur Jockuch added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Hume added eight rebounds.
Montana State 71, Idaho State 63
Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State beat Idaho State.
Bishop hit all 11 of his free throws.
Jubrile Belo had 19 points for fifth seed Montana State (12-9). Amin Adamu added 10 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had nine rebounds.
Tarik Cool had 18 points for the fourth seed Bengals (13-11). Austin Smellie added 11 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Parker had 10 points.
Montana State will play top seed Southern Utah in a Friday semifinal the first time in 12 years the Bobcats have been in the semis.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.