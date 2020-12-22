NAU men's basketball gets 1st win of the season, 68-65, over Denver

It took a few more tries than the team probably wanted, but the Northern Arizona men's basketball team got its first win of the season in a 68-65, back-and-forth affair against the Denver Pioneers on the road.

"Credit to all the guys," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said to Mitch Strohman on the Lumberjack Radio Network in the postgame interview. " ... The attitude on the bench has been outstanding and obviously it was a great college basketball game, back and forth."

Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona (1-5) in scoring with 27 points for his second-highest-scoring game of his college career. He went for over 20 for the third straight game, finishing at 9-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line. Jay Green had his best game with the Lumberjacks yet and highest-scoring outing since his prep basketball days at Hillcrest Prep with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds.

"That's the Jay Green I know and love," Burcar said. "I played against him several years ago and he's just been a great leader as one of the four captains. Him and Cam are really playing well together. ... I really think this is a chance to prove the true toughness. Everybody can be tough if you're 3-0 or 5-0, but true tough people are when they are struggling and still sticking together. I just love our locker room."