NAU men's basketball gets 1st win of the season, 68-65, over Denver

It took a few more tries than the team probably wanted, but the Northern Arizona men's basketball team got its first win of the season in a 68-65, back-and-forth affair against the Denver Pioneers on the road.
"Credit to all the guys," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said to Mitch Strohman on the Lumberjack Radio Network in the postgame interview. " ... The attitude on the bench has been outstanding and obviously it was a great college basketball game, back and forth."
Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona (1-5) in scoring with 27 points for his second-highest-scoring game of his college career. He went for over 20 for the third straight game, finishing at 9-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line. Jay Green had his best game with the Lumberjacks yet and highest-scoring outing since his prep basketball days at Hillcrest Prep with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds.
"That's the Jay Green I know and love," Burcar said. "I played against him several years ago and he's just been a great leader as one of the four captains. Him and Cam are really playing well together. ... I really think this is a chance to prove the true toughness. Everybody can be tough if you're 3-0 or 5-0, but true tough people are when they are struggling and still sticking together. I just love our locker room."
While the 3-point line wasn't kind to Northern Arizona -- which went just 3 of 15 from deep -- the charity stripe was massive, as the Lumberjacks went 19 of 23 on freebies. Denver shot over 50% from the field, the sixth straight opponent to do that this season against Northern Arizona.
Neither team led by more than seven during the contest, while Northern Arizona kept its lead for the final 14:29 of the game after Green hit a free throw.
Denver had the final shot of the game with a chance to tie. Pioneers guard Sam Hines had a solid look at a 3 but couldn't connect as Carson Towt hauled in the rebound to seal the victory.
Towt finished with six points, eight rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. A day after his breakout afternoon against Texas State when he scored 14 points, freshman Lumberjacks guard Carter Mahaney went 0 for 7 from the field.
Following the Eastern Washington loss, Burcar noted the team needed to improve interior defense. The first half was a bit tough, allowing 22 points inside the lane, but the Lumberjacks hunkered down inside and allowed just 14 in the second half.
Keith Haymon, who has been in a slump of missing 15 straight from 3-point land, played just one minute and didn't take a shot.
Northern Arizona rolled out the same starters it did against Texas State and Eastern Washington in Shelton, Green, Luke Avdalovic, Jackson Larsen and Towt.
Larsen again had a solid outing in his third career start, going for seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.
After getting its first win, Northern Arizona gets a quick break for Christmas before heading to Spokane, Washington, to take on AP No. 1 Gonzaga on the road on Monday.
