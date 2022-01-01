NAU men's basketball falls to Eastern Washington in return to Skydome

Northern Arizona men's basketball played its first home game in over a month, and its first contest in the Walkup Skydome since the 2019-20 season, but could not capitalize on home-court advantage, falling 78-65 to Eastern Washington.

The Eagles outscored the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2 Big Sky) 46-14 in the paint. Though Northern Arizona tried to adjust to the attacks inside, especially late in the contest, it could not do enough to contain the visitors. Forward Linton Acliese scored a career-high 30 points, and the Eagles shot 56.4% from the field.

"They kind of have a position-less offense, very interchangeable pieces. A lot of guys can post up, a lot of guys can go back outside. So we just tried to manipulate match-ups," Lumberjacks guard Keith Haymon said. "We made some adjustments in the second half, but we just didn't execute as well as we should have."

Knowing its opponent's tendencies to post up and try to score layups or kick the ball out for open jumpers, Northern Arizona played a big lineup with several forwards. Still, Eastern Washington shot efficiently, hitting 53.3% of its shots in the first half.

The Lumberjacks, however, had the blazing hot start. Guard Jalen Cone hit four 3-pointers, and Haymon added three, and the Lumberjacks finished the opening half shooting 57.1% from deep.

However, foul trouble from both Cone and forward Carson Towt kept the pair on the bench more than coach Shane Burcar wanted, allowing the Eagles to stay close despite the Lumberjacks' hot shooting.

The fouls racked up in the end, with Towt fouling out with 3:03 left in the game right as the Lumberjacks were looking to mount a late comeback.

"I thought they manipulated some match-ups that we were concerned about to their benefit," Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks got up as much as nine points, but Eastern Washington stormed back with a late run. Cone hit a floater right before the buzzer to trim the deficit, but the Eagles led 38-36 at halftime.

Then, as the Eagles continued to pour in points, the Lumberjacks went cold offensively. The same shots that were falling early were not hitting late in the game, and the Eagles started to increase their lead.

"We were 4 for 18 from 3 in the second half. You make three more, you're really happy with that. I think guys have to make shots. I thought we had a lot of good looks out there," Burcar said. "We've got to find guys who are consistent."

Eastern Washington, in its paint domination, also rebounded efficiently in the second half. Several offensive rebounds led to easy baskets for the Eagles, who were already shooting well without the added help.

"They went on their runs. We had a few defensive breakdowns, and they beat us on the boards. They got a lot of offensive rebounds and second-chance points. So I think that's where a lot of their offense was sparked, and it kind of slowed down our offense as well," Haymon said.

Eastern Washington grew its lead to double-digits, and staved off Northern Arizona's attempt at a comeback for a majority of the second half. Forward Aguek Ajang threw down a dunk to trim the lead to just nine points, but the Lumberjacks could not get any closer.

The Eagles closed out the game and pushed their record to 8-6 (2-1 Big Sky).

Haymon stands out

Haymon scored a team-high 19 points off the bench, including 11 in the first half. Cone was right behind with 18. When Haymon is on, especially from 3-point range, the Lumberjacks are a much more dynamic offensive team.

"He absolutely is somebody we're counting on, that will stretch the floor for Nik Mains and Jalen Cone, and I do think Keith will be that consistent player," Burcar said.

On to the next

Northern Arizona's next game is its final nonconference contest of the season. The Lumberjacks host NAIA foe Embry-Riddle on Wednesday.

On paper, Northern Arizona is a heavy favorite against the Eagles. Embry-Riddle did come and upset the Lumberjacks, 82-70, in 2017, though.

The Lumberjacks will look to use Wednesday's contest as a learning experience for the rest of the season.

"It's going to be a good opportunity for us to work on the things that we need to, going through conference," Haymon said. "Obviously this is the bulk of the season right here, the most important part. So we're working through the kinks and and making adjustments fast so we can start winning some games in the Big Sky."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0