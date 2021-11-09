NAU men's basketball excited to get 2021-22 season started

“He’s a different person now, as far as being a player and having confidence and showing how quick he is. So he has been someone that stands out, and I don’t think you can talk about our team without talking about him,” Burcar said of Mains.

The sharp-shooting guard believes the same thing about his own progression.

“When I’ve been here the longest I expect myself to be able to teach these younger guys and be able to do some things that they might not be able to do, and that’s perfectly OK with me, because I’m ready and excited for this year,” Mains said.

Towt will be an anchor on defense, using his big frame to control the rotation from the back and collect rebounds after stops. He and others will have to step into new spots for the Lumberjacks to increase their win total in this season.

That identity started to form Tuesday night, as the Lumberjacks were set to face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. Regardless of the outcome, Burcar felt like the in-state battle against a tough opponent would be a learning experience.