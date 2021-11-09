NAU men's basketball excited to get 2021-22 season started

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks appear to have a new look in their men’s basketball program. There are still some players who played big minutes on last year’s team, but the Lumberjacks that went 6-16 (4-10 Big Sky) last year added a few transfers and young players who could bolster the roster moving ahead in the 2021-22 season.
Redshirt junior Nik Mains believes the Lumberjacks are more confident ahead of the campaign than they have been in recent years.
“We’re going to be the underdogs in games, but that doesn’t bother us. I know we’re going to come out here and dominate people, and go out there and play with each other and know that we have the capability to win,” Mains said.
There are some transfer players and young recruits who will likely play right away for the Lumberjacks, including guard Jalen Cone (Virginia Tech), center Ezekiel Richards (Santa Clara) and potentially others.
However, Northern Arizona will still rely on many of its contributors from last season. Among them are Mains and redshirt freshman Carson Towt.
Towt said he has been encouraged not only by the talent of the newcomers, but also the way everybody has created the team dynamic in the offseason.
“I think with the new guys coming in, I think it’s promising how quick we’ve gelled together. It’s almost like we’ve been playing for years,” he said.
With two preseason scrimmages behind the Lumberjacks, coach Shane Burcar is still feeling out the roster, figuring out where to stick players in the first formation of Northern Arizona’s rotation.
He noted that early in the season he dislikes defining roles for players. He said he believes it can hinder players’ development, by locking them into confines that could change at any moment with injuries or other circumstances during the year. He has come to understand each players’ skill set a bit better in the past weeks, though.
More than ever, in his third season as head coach, Burcar has a better feel for his roster. Many of them were specifically his recruits, and he has seen some of them grow in the program for a few years now. That is a benefit for the team overall.
“My knowledge of the guys is greater. I would like to think we’re going to keep getting tougher and be responsible with the expectations. And our comfort with each other is more, just because of all that,” Burcar said.
He added that a main factor to the team’s success this season will be the play of Mains. The top returning scorer from last season (8.8 ppg), he expects one of the team’s most-tenured players to excel in 2021-22.
“He’s a different person now, as far as being a player and having confidence and showing how quick he is. So he has been someone that stands out, and I don’t think you can talk about our team without talking about him,” Burcar said of Mains.
The sharp-shooting guard believes the same thing about his own progression.
“When I’ve been here the longest I expect myself to be able to teach these younger guys and be able to do some things that they might not be able to do, and that’s perfectly OK with me, because I’m ready and excited for this year,” Mains said.
Towt will be an anchor on defense, using his big frame to control the rotation from the back and collect rebounds after stops. He and others will have to step into new spots for the Lumberjacks to increase their win total in this season.
That identity started to form Tuesday night, as the Lumberjacks were set to face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. Regardless of the outcome, Burcar felt like the in-state battle against a tough opponent would be a learning experience.
“It’s a chance to play against a team that’s good every year, and that has a great tradition. You know where you are right from the start, and either way if you win or lose you can leave that game with a lot of confidence, knowing where you’re good at or what needs improvement,” he said.
Fans will also be welcomed in full capacity to the Rolle Activity Center and the Walkup Skydome for the first time since two seasons ago. Burcar urged the community to come support the Lumberjacks and be part of a tradition he believes can be solid for years to come.
“I think we could have won a couple more games with the home crowd in the stands last year. The biggest thing on paper to change this program is to own Flagstaff and the Rolle Activity Center and the Skydome. We need our fans to support us before we get really good,” he said.