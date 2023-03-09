The No. 9-seeded Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men's basketball team's miracle run came to an end Wednesday as the team lost in its first Big Sky Conference tournament title game since 2008, falling to the defending champion in No. 2 Montana State, 85-78, in Boise, Idaho.

Despite making it through three upsets to get to the final round, All-Tournament First Team honoree Jalen Cone said the run was not surprising to the Lumberjacks.

“Most people were talking about Cinderella run and all this and that, but the people in the inside of the locker room knew every game going into this tournament that we could win," Cone said.

The wire-to-wire win for the Bobcats started on a 6-0 run, and Northern Arizona missed six of their first seven shot attempts.

Tournament MVP RaeQuan Battle continued his dominant postseason run, finishing with his tournament-best 25 points including five of the Bobcat’s first nine points.

“I didn’t do this by myself,” Battle said. “This was with the team. I’m just happy I was able to win another ring.”

Battle was the hero in Montana State’s double-overtime win against Weber State the night before thanks to his game-winning alley-oop dunk. Against Northern Arizona, Battle played all but two minutes to keep his team in the lead.

Montana State’s game plan effectively neutralized Cone on offense, limiting him to just 14 points on 3-of-7 shooting. His first shot didn’t come until 10 minutes in when he hit a 3-pointer.

“Montana State is a great team,” Cone said. “They’re a great defensive team. I think Darius Brown, defensive player of the year, all those guys are aggressive and tried to deny and phase guard me. I think they did a good job.”

Northern Arizona started to go blow for blow with Montana State for the rest of the game. Leading the way on offense early on was redshirt sophomore Carson Towt. The big man scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half.

Towt finished with nine rebounds, one away from a double-double for the second consecutive game. He averaged over 13 points and nine rebounds in his four tournament games -- which was good enough to get him a nod on the all-tournament team along with Cone.

Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said a focus of his during the offseason is to build the team to complement Towt’s abilities.

“I think we got to be in a position to put Carson Towt in a better position,” Burcar said. “Maybe get him to the four. Offensively and defensively, Carson Towt will fight with anybody. We got to get a legit big guy for us and our guards hopefully we’re developing in-house. I think a Jack Wistrcill can come in and be the next Nik Mains in our program.”

Montana State’s consistent shooting and attacking away from Towt gave it a 42-35 lead at halftime.

The game slowed to a near crawl in the second half, with the number of fouls called on each team increasing. After the first half had a combined 12 total fouls, the second half saw 13 from Montana State alone, and that was on the low end. Northern Arizona was called for 16 fouls in the second half and sent Montana State to the line 25 times in the last 20 minutes.

The Bobcats missed their first three shots in the second half but made the next four to make it a double-digit lead with under 12 minutes to go.

The Lumberjacks looked to be on the brink of a potential comeback on multiple occasions. Towt got to the foul line for a three-point play after going up to the rim against Jubrile Belo, who picked up his fourth foul with eight minutes left.

Towt picked up his fourth foul within the next 30 seconds.

A three-point play from Cone brought the lead to within five points with under five minutes left, but Battle made the play of the game to seal the momentum for Montana State with a four-point play the next possession to increase the lead back to nine.

“At the end of the day, you can score the ball as well as you want but it’s all about stops,” Cone said. “We just struggled to get those stops and convert on the other end to get that lead within five. Tonight just wasn’t our night and time ran out on us.”

The loss officially ended the season at 12-23 for the Lumberjacks, but this tournament run is something that Burcar said he thinks will change the outlook of the program.

“It’s my 25th year of coaching,” Burcar said. “I don’t rank the teams but this is a very special group, and I just told them in the locker room that this will be the team, the 2022-23 team, that will be part of that ‘When did NAU basketball flip for consistency?'”

It is the first time Montana State has ever repeated as Big Sky champs. The Bobcats punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament. Their first-round opponent and seeding will be announced on Selection Sunday on March 12. Last year, Montana State was a 14the seed and played No. 3-seeded Texas Tech in the first round and lost 97-62.