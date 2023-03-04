Leaders for an AIA high school state champion and runner-up will be joining the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team next season.

Campo Verde Point guard Isaiah Kai and Brophy Prep forward Arman Madi both committed to the Lumberjacks prior to the season beginning, and each reached their respective high school championship games this weekend.

On Friday night in the 5A Conference championship contest in Phoenix, Kai led the Coyotes to a 61-48 victory over the Millennium Tigers at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Kai had 11 points and seven assists.

He is ready to bring his talents to Flagstaff.

“(I’m) a player that is going to give everything I can give to help the team and my teammates win,” Kai said.

Throughout his career, Kai has typically been the player that takes over on the offensive end with his scoring, but on Friday night he let his distribution skills take over.

“I think I can be utilized in different ways. I’m willing to play in any way I am needed,” he said.

Coyotes coach Mark Martinez said Isaiah has meant much to the Campo Verde program and said he will miss him moving forward.

“He’s worked hard to get to where he is now. He’s always put all of his effort and energy into being the best teammate, best player and best person he can be. He’s done so much for us,” Martinez said.

Madi took the floor on Saturday afternoon for the Broncos in the 6A Conference title game and flashed his defensive potential. Madi used his length to force multiple turnovers and errant passes by Highland throughout the entire game.

Although the Broncos lost 63-61 to the Hawks, Madi showed what makes him so valuable to the Lumberjacks, where his defensive prowess can be utilized immediately.

“I like to lead by the way I play and how I do that is by giving all I can give on every play to help whether it’s getting in the passing lanes on defense or by finding my shot on offense,” he said.

Matt Hooten, Brophy Prep’s coach, mentioned Madi’s improvement over his high school career.

“He’s put in the work when no one’s watching — which has helped him grow to where he is now. It’s why he’s in the position he’s in to be great at the next level,” Hooten said.

Madi is excited to make the move to Flagstaff for next season.

“I’m ready to go up there and do all that I can to grow as a player and win,” he said.