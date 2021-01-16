NAU men's basketball close on 12-0 run, stun Montana in Missoula with comeback win

Mains pulled NAU within one once again, 58-57, with 2:57 remaining with his third 3 of the game and Shelton converted a pair of free throws two possessions later to put the Lumberjacks over the top for good with 1:50 left.

After two straight empty Montana possessions, Towt hauled in a crucial offensive rebound to give NAU a new possession, which resulted in a pair of Mains free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining and a 61-58 Lumberjacks lead. Montana did not draw iron on potential game-tying 3, and sophomore Isaiah Lewis concluded the game’s scoring by splitting a pair at the line with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Montana shot 53.8% in the first half, but fell back to just a 36.8% clip in the second. The Grizzlies finished the game at 46.7% -- a tad better than the Lumberjacks’ 43.9% clip -- but the Jacks held significant edges in a number of specialty categories.

NAU out muscled Montana in the paint, outscoring the Griz 34-24, including a commanding 22-6 margin in the second half. The Jacks were also plus-5 on the offensive glass -- which led to a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points, and most importantly were plus-5 in the turnover column resulting in an 18-6 edge off miscues.

NAU turned the ball over seven times in the first 10 minutes of the game and just twice more before the final buzzer.