NAU men's basketball close on 12-0 run, stun Montana in Missoula with comeback win

Down, but never out, the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team rallied for a 62-58 come-from-behind road win over Montana on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Lumberjacks (4-9, 3-4 Big Sky) closed the game on a 12-0 run and held the Grizzlies (6-7, 2-4 Big Sky) scoreless for the final five and a half minutes to earn their first win in Dahlberg Arena since 2014.
“It was a gutsy win for sure,” Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. “We couldn’t put the ball in the basket and had seven turnovers in the first half, and we only had two turnovers in the second half. Montana is a good defensive team and we scored 43 points in the second half. I couldn’t be happier for our guys right now.”
NAU, which snapped a 10-game skid to Montana last season, has now split the last four meetings with its rivals from Missoula. With Saturday’s win, the Lumberjacks posted their first road win over the Grizzlies since a 73-65 victory on Jan. 2, 2014. NAU had previously dropped seven straight to Montana on the Grizzlies’ floor.
Although junior Cameron Shelton was held to just 15 points, he received help from a number of teammates most notably redshirt junior Nik Mains. Mains, who missed his first career game with an injury on Thursday, returned in a big way with a career-high 17 points – 12 coming in the second half. Mains shot 6 of 9 from the field and for the fourth straight game, connected on three treys.
Redshirt freshman Carson Towt also netted a new career best with 13 points on an identical 6-of-9 line. Redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon knocked down a pair of huge 3s in the second half and finished with eight points.
“I wasn’t as efficient as I’d like to be in terms of shooting the ball, but when those guys step up and make plays, that’s huge,” Shelton said. “They knocked down big shots today and grabbed some big offensive rebounds and that carried us over the top.”
The Lumberjacks trailed 34-17 in the final minute of the first half, and the 17 points marks NAU’s largest deficit overcome in a victory since the Jacks rallied back from an 18-point deficit to beat Eastern Washington, 83-74, on Feb. 16, 2011.
NAU opened the second half with a quick 8-3 burst that cut its halftime deficit down to 37-27 within the first two minutes. The Lumberjacks’ next run was only their second largest of the second half as Mains scored five straight points and Shelton cleaned up his own miss with a putback to cap a 14-4 surge that pushed NAU within one, 45-44, with 11:36 remaining.
Montana answered with three triples during a 13-6 run that extended its advantage back out to 58-50 with 5:32 to play. However, the Grizzlies missed their final five shots from the field and were held scoreless the rest of the way while the Jacks completed their comeback.
Mains pulled NAU within one once again, 58-57, with 2:57 remaining with his third 3 of the game and Shelton converted a pair of free throws two possessions later to put the Lumberjacks over the top for good with 1:50 left.
After two straight empty Montana possessions, Towt hauled in a crucial offensive rebound to give NAU a new possession, which resulted in a pair of Mains free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining and a 61-58 Lumberjacks lead. Montana did not draw iron on potential game-tying 3, and sophomore Isaiah Lewis concluded the game’s scoring by splitting a pair at the line with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Montana shot 53.8% in the first half, but fell back to just a 36.8% clip in the second. The Grizzlies finished the game at 46.7% -- a tad better than the Lumberjacks’ 43.9% clip -- but the Jacks held significant edges in a number of specialty categories.
NAU out muscled Montana in the paint, outscoring the Griz 34-24, including a commanding 22-6 margin in the second half. The Jacks were also plus-5 on the offensive glass -- which led to a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points, and most importantly were plus-5 in the turnover column resulting in an 18-6 edge off miscues.
NAU turned the ball over seven times in the first 10 minutes of the game and just twice more before the final buzzer.
With an early morning tipoff, play started out slow as there were just three combined made field goals in the first five minutes. NAU snagged its first lead, 8-6, with 12 minutes left in the opening period before Montana followed with 11 consecutive points. After Mains put a temporary halt to Montana’s run with a deep three to bring NAU within 17-11, the Grizzlies scored 15 of the next 19 points en route to a 34-19 halftime lead.