NAU men's basketball bolsters backcourt with addition of 2 transfer guards

"Being close to home means a lot, you know," Mason said during a Tuesday phone interview. " ... Other things were being somewhere I can make the biggest impact and win, work hard and play right away. The culture was a big part of it, too. ... I know Nik Mains and Carson Towt, so I am familiar with them and the comfortability aspect of that, just knowing people on the team and knowing there are good guys and a good culture is important to me."

Stark played his high school ball at 4A Marcos de Niza for his uncle Dave in Tempe and was a 23-point per game scorer his senior season. He also hit 47% from deep in high school and he carried that strong shooting over to D-II Northern State, where he shot a blistering 52.7% from deep in his three seasons.

For his career at Northern State, Stark averaged 13 points per game with an single-season high of 16.8 this past season. He easily slots in as Avdalovic's replacement, despite a 3-inch height difference, as the Lumberjacks needed the 3-point shooting Stark brings.

Stark is the third Arizona product on the team, joining Mains (Pinnacle) and Towt (Gilbert).

Stark also was pretty excited to see what type of one-two punch he and Cone can be for the Lumberjacks next season.