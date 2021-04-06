NAU men's basketball bolsters backcourt with addition of 2 transfer guards

The NCAA transfer portal takes from teams, but it also gives.
First, Northern Arizona lost leading scorers and top players Luke Avdalovic and Cameron Shelton, who found new homes at Pacific and Loyola Marymount respectively the past two weeks.
So, the Lumberjacks did what all teams are doing: they turned to the transfer portal and the 1,000-plus players who have put their names into the the transfer database.
Northern Arizona got commitments from two guards since Saturday: Mason Stark out of Division II Northern State, who committed Saturday via Twitter, and former Virginia Tech Hokie Jalen Cone, who committed Tuesday afternoon, also via Twitter.
The Lumberjacks lost two guards and now they have added two guards -- a solid way to bounce back from losing a 40% 3-point shooter and an All-Big Sky First Team guard.
Cone averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 34.9% from 3 in just 15 games for the Hokies as the 5-foot-10 guard missed time due to injury in his sophomore season that forced him to miss the final four games of the year, including Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament loss against Florida. As a freshman, Cone averaged eight points per game on 40.8% shooting from beyond the arc.
Cone showed flashes of his scoring arsenal when he averaged 17 points per game over a six-game span last season. The Hokies went 5-1 during that span and took wins over ACC teams like Duke, Miami and Notre Dame.
Cone is a former four-star recruit and was once rated as the No. 13 point guard in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
He chose Northern Arizona over a number of big, more prominent schools, such as Oklahoma State, Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State and Buffalo.
So that brings an obvious question: Why did the former four-star recruit choose Northern Arizona and the Big Sky Conference over the Big 12 and Big 10?
Cone told Sports Illustrated Tuesday he watched the heroics of Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, who led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16 of the the NCAA Tournament with wins over Ohio State and Florida, becoming just the second 15 seed to make it to the tournament's second weekend.
Abmas dominated for Oral Roberts, putting up 29, 26 and 25 points in three NCAA Tournament games. Cone, like all of the college basketball world, saw Abmas and said he wants to do something similar in Flagstaff.
“With some of the new pieces we’ll be getting and the pieces that are already there, we’ll have a chance to win the conference and, ultimately, have a chance to make noise in the NCAA Tournament,” Cone told SI writer Jason Jordan. “I’ve learned that Power 5 conferences and school names don’t matter as much. I look at Max and Damian Lillard and guys like that, and it’s all about the fit and the opportunity. At Northern Arizona it’s the right fit and they’re giving me the opportunity. I’m gonna handle the rest.”
Northern Arizona needs the potential scoring punch, too, losing around 30 points per game from the departures of Shelton and Avdalovic.
Arizona roots
The other transfer doesn't have the national attention Cone has, but definitely has some Arizona attention.
He also has a connection with Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar that worked out for him. Burcar, who of course coached at 6A Mesa before heading north to Flagstaff, knows Starks' former high school and uncle Dave Stark.
That connection played a part in Burcar finding the D-II standout and bringing him closer to home in Flagstaff.
"Being close to home means a lot, you know," Mason said during a Tuesday phone interview. " ... Other things were being somewhere I can make the biggest impact and win, work hard and play right away. The culture was a big part of it, too. ... I know Nik Mains and Carson Towt, so I am familiar with them and the comfortability aspect of that, just knowing people on the team and knowing there are good guys and a good culture is important to me."
Stark played his high school ball at 4A Marcos de Niza for his uncle Dave in Tempe and was a 23-point per game scorer his senior season. He also hit 47% from deep in high school and he carried that strong shooting over to D-II Northern State, where he shot a blistering 52.7% from deep in his three seasons.
For his career at Northern State, Stark averaged 13 points per game with an single-season high of 16.8 this past season. He easily slots in as Avdalovic's replacement, despite a 3-inch height difference, as the Lumberjacks needed the 3-point shooting Stark brings.
Stark is the third Arizona product on the team, joining Mains (Pinnacle) and Towt (Gilbert).
Stark also was pretty excited to see what type of one-two punch he and Cone can be for the Lumberjacks next season.
"I feel like with these new pieces that are added, it's going to help us, and I could see us winning the Big Sky and surprising a lot of people," Stark said.
The Lumberjacks have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2000.
Around the Big Sky
In other Big Sky transfer news, former Eastern Washington players Jacob Davison and Kim Aiken Jr. found their new landing spots.
Aiken will head to Tucson to play for the Arizona Wildcats -- and former Lumberjacks head coach Jack Murphy. Aiken is the first Big Sky transfer to commit to play at a level as high as the Pac-12 during this transfer cycle.
Davison, a Long Beach, California, native, took a similar route as Avdalovic and Shelton, committing closer to home as he will transfer to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo in the Big West Conference.
In non-transfer news, Portland State will need a new head coach following reports that Barret Peery is leaving the Big Sky school to be the new associate head coach at Texas Tech in the Big 12.
