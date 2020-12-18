NAU men's basketball Big Sky Conference opener against EWU canceled; women's game Saturday also nixed

Just before tipoff -- an hour and a half to be exact -- Northern Arizona men's basketball announced yet another hiccup in the schedule.
The Lumberjacks' Big Sky Conference opener at home against the Eastern Washington scheduled for Friday night at the Rolle Activity Center was called off due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result within the Eagles program.
Saturday's game is to be determined, pending the test result that had not come in by a predetermined deadline. The Friday cancellation marks the fifth game that the Lumberjacks have had to nix or postpone due to COVID-19 protocol.
"As a result of an inconclusive COVID-19 test result within the Eastern Washington men's basketball program, tonight's game between Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington has been canceled," a press release from Northern Arizona Athletics read. "Pending the test result, the teams' Saturday afternoon game in the Rolle Activity Center is still scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff."
Leaving uncertainty about the Friday game, rumors had swirled before the final decision for a few hours before a concrete decision was made not long before tipoff.
Friday night's game had been altered twice before. First, it was called off by Northern Arizona following a positive test in its own program early in the season. Then, the game was rescheduled for Friday at noon until Wednesday when it was changed to 7 p.m. -- potentially due to a testing lag within one of the programs, according to sources.
According to a release from Eastern Washington, the game is being ruled a no-contest and will not be made up. Neither team will be penalized for the game being outright canceled.
After this weekend, Northern Arizona (0-3) is scheduled to face Texas State at 1 p.m. on Monday in a multi-team event in Denver.
Women's basketball
Not long after the men's game was canceled -- less than an hour -- Northern Arizona Athletics announced that Saturday's women's basketball game in Tucson against New Mexico State was also canceled due to an isolated COVD result within the Lumberjacks program.
The team will likely be forced to quarantine like the men's team did at the start of the season. The Northern Arizona women played UTEP Thursday night.
The game against New Mexico State will not be rescheduled.
The Lumberjacks are next scheduled to play Dec. 31 against Idaho at home. If the team follows the 10-day quarantine then the Lumberjacks should be able to play the Big Sky game pending any COVID-19 test results.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
