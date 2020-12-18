NAU men's basketball Big Sky Conference opener against EWU canceled; women's game Saturday also nixed

Just before tipoff -- an hour and a half to be exact -- Northern Arizona men's basketball announced yet another hiccup in the schedule.

The Lumberjacks' Big Sky Conference opener at home against the Eastern Washington scheduled for Friday night at the Rolle Activity Center was called off due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result within the Eagles program.

Saturday's game is to be determined, pending the test result that had not come in by a predetermined deadline. The Friday cancellation marks the fifth game that the Lumberjacks have had to nix or postpone due to COVID-19 protocol.

"As a result of an inconclusive COVID-19 test result within the Eastern Washington men's basketball program, tonight's game between Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington has been canceled," a press release from Northern Arizona Athletics read. "Pending the test result, the teams' Saturday afternoon game in the Rolle Activity Center is still scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff."

Leaving uncertainty about the Friday game, rumors had swirled before the final decision for a few hours before a concrete decision was made not long before tipoff.