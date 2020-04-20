NAU men's basketball adds second graduate transfer, signs UNLV guard Jay Green

Make it another guard for Shane Burcar to plug into the Northern Arizona men's basketball lineup. The program announced Monday afternoon it signed UNLV graduate transfer guard Jay Green, who is eligible immediately and has two years left to play.
Green's signing likely signals the end of Northern Arizona's 2020 class which, including Green has four guards in incoming freshmen Dayton Harris and Carter Mahaney and fellow grad transfer Malcolm Porter.
Green is originally from Sydney, Australia, before he and his family came to Arizona where Green attended Mountain Ridge High School. He earned second-team All-State honors in the Division-I after averaging 24 points as a senior. Green played for a team that knocked off Burcar's Mesa Jackrabbits in a mid-season tournament.
During his time at UNLV, Green appeared in just 32 games and averaged seven minutes per contest. Green suited up for UNLV in just two seasons, his freshman year in 2017-18, then was redshirted before competing this past season.
The 6-foot-5 guard is known for his defensive capabilities, Burcar said in a press release made Monday.
“To get to the next level, we have to be better defensively and Jay brings instant credibility to us,” Burcar said. “He’s someone we can put on our opponent’s best player. Regardless of how many minutes he plays, he helps our defensive instantly, along with Malcolm (Porter). The last two guys we got in the last 96 hours really mixes well with the guys we have here.”
Jay Green comes from a basketball family, as his younger brother Josh Green recently announced his intentions to test the NBA Draft waters after a standout freshman year in Tucson at the University of Arizona.
With Jay Green's addition, and including the rest of the incoming 2020 signing class, Northern Arizona's roster is currently at nine players that are listed as guards.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
