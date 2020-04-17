NAU men's basketball adds Portland grad transfer Malcolm Porter to roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team announced a new addition to its roster Friday night.

Former Portland combo guard Malcolm Porter is being added to the roster, filling a need at guard following the transfer of Cameron Satterwhite to Montana. Porter comes in as a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible to play.

“The best way to describe Malcolm is he’s a combo guard,” Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said in a press release made by the team. “When you put Malcolm in the backcourt alongside Cameron Shelton and Luke Avdalovic, as well as all of the guys we have coming back, he makes our team better instantly. With his passing skills, he’s also going to make everyone here better and our players who we have here will also help him improve his game.”

Porter, a 6-foot-4 versatile guard, averaged 9.5 points on a 36.5% clip from behind the 3-point line for the Pilots a season ago. He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for a Portland team that struggled at 9-23, and which finished last in the West Coast Conference.

He is the son of former NBA All-Star, and former Phoenix Suns head coach for a brief time, Terry Porter -- who has also been the head coach at Portland since 2016-17.

Malcolm Porter leaves a program that failed to see more than 11 wins in any of the past four seasons.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

