NAU men's and women's basketball nonconference schedules released

The Northern Arizona men's and women's basketball teams have finalized their nonconference schedules, as each team announced the slates Friday afternoon.

The catch, Northern Arizona Athletics stated in the schedule release that fans will not be allowed at any home games in December.

All games are subject to cancellations due to COVID-19 exposures -- which has already forced the Ivy League to cancel winter sports entirely, while around 15 men's teams and counting have had to pause all athletic activities due to exposures.

"The decision to not allow fans at competitions will be revisited based upon health and safety considerations in January 2021," the press release from Northern Arizona Athletics read.

Originally the men's team was scheduled to play in a multi-team event down in the Valley against San Diego in December, but the event was pushed to next season due to the pandemic.

The men open the 2020-21 season at Arizona Nov. 25, then open Big Sky play with a double homestand against Big Sky preseason favorite Eastern Washington Dec. 3 and 5 as the team's home opener at the Rolle Activity Center. The nonconference slate picks back up Dec. 10 against UC Riverside at home.